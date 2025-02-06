India vs Pakistan: The Greatest Rivalry on Netflix release date and cast

The Indian cricket team is set to renew its rivalry with Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai with their Group A match in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. However, before that, online streaming platform Netflix has decided to give fans a chance to relive the greatest moments of this epic rivalry in its new documentary series, India vs Pakistan: The Greatest Rivalry, which is scheduled to release on Friday, February 7. What is India vs Pakistan: The Greatest Rivalry about The documentary will give fans inside stories from some of the epic matches between India and Pakistan throughout their cricketing history, narrated by legends from both countries, along with actual match footage to add to the nostalgia. The series will not only allow fans to remember those great matches but also help them understand what was going through the minds of the players who were part of them.

Cast for India vs Pakistan: The Greatest Rivalry

The documentary features a long list of cricket legends from both India and Pakistan who will narrate stories about those matches from their own perspectives. The cast includes Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Akhtar.

Makers’ view on the documentary The makers of the show, ahead of its release, said that the documentary not only explores the thrilling saga of sport and history but also builds anticipation for the next chapter, keeping it both relevant and timeless. They mentioned that the series extends beyond the cricket field, shedding light on personal stories, cultural influences, and raw emotions that drive one of the world’s greatest rivalries.

Documentary promo

The promo for the documentary showcases iconic India-Pakistan clashes, featuring the 1996, 2003, and 2011 World Cups, the 2007 T20 final, the thrilling 2022 T20 World Cup match, the historic 2004-05 series, and Javed Miandad’s unforgettable last-ball six that secured a dramatic victory for Pakistan.

Check the promo for India vs Pakistan: The greatest rivalry documentary below: