Rohit Sharma to bow out after Champions Trophy 2025? BCCI asks future plans

As India prepares to enter ODI mode for a crucial series against England ahead of the Champions Trophy later this month, all eyes are on captain Rohit Sharma, who faces a defining moment in his career. Sources within the BCCI have revealed that Rohit has been asked to outline his "future plans" after the prestigious ICC event, as the selectors look beyond the immediate future to set the stage for the 2027 ODI World Cup and a smooth transition in Test cricket.

Rohit, who will turn 38 in April and will be approaching 40 by the time the next ODI World Cup arrives in South Africa, has had a turbulent season in Test cricket. The last few months have been rough, with the opener sitting out India's most recent Test match in Sydney in January. While his ODI form is not a concern, the selectors are eager to establish a stable captaincy in both formats, looking towards the future.

Rohit Sharma asked about future plans by BCCI

A source close to the BCCI shared, "The selectors had a candid discussion with Rohit during the last selection meeting. They have made it clear that he needs to decide on his plans post-Champions Trophy. The team management is already preparing for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and the 2027 ODI World Cup. It's crucial that everyone is on the same page to ensure a seamless transition."

Selectors looking for long-term opening duo India's tour to England, which includes a five-match Test series after the IPL, will be pivotal. The selectors are keen to secure a long-term opening option and perhaps fresh leadership. Shubman Gill has been appointed vice-captain for the Champions Trophy, but there's growing speculation that all-rounder Hardik Pandya could be entrusted with the leadership role, owing to his leadership experience.

Meanwhile, the Test captaincy is also in question, with Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness being a major concern. As Rohit’s successor is debated, the selectors are leaning towards a younger captain to carry the team forward. Candidates like Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and even Yashasvi Jaiswal are being considered to step into this significant role, marking a new era for Indian cricket. The stage is set for a captivating period of leadership changes and new beginnings.