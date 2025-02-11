Jasprit Bumrah fitness live updates: What is the latest news on India star pacer's injury?

The D-day for the big news all Indian cricket fans have been waiting for is here, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to reveal the final call on ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Bumrah picked up a back injury during the India vs Australia Test match in Sydney earlier this year and has been on the sidelines ever since. While the initial scans revealed it was just a back spasm, it was later found that the injury was serious, and Bumrah would be out for five to six weeks. However, if all went as planned, he was set to return on the field by the first week of February.

This fact was taken into consideration by the selection committee when they announced India’s team for the ODI series vs England and the Champions Trophy, where Bumrah was included only for the final ODI match vs England, but he was named in the squad for the entirety of the Champions Trophy. However, as it stands, Bumrah has still not joined the Indian squad for the third ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, further raising questions about his Champions Trophy participation.

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here Now, with February 11 being the final date for making changes to the Champions Trophy squad, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) deadline, the BCCI has finally decided to hold a press conference to address Bumrah’s injury status and his likelihood of joining the Men in Blue for the upcoming ICC event.

Chief selector Agarkar on Bumrah’s inclusion in the squad for Champions Trophy

In January, while announcing the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy, chief selector Ajit Agarkar mentioned that, according to information from the BCCI medical staff at the time, Jasprit Bumrah was unlikely to be fit for the first few games of the England ODI series. He stated that Bumrah had been advised to refrain from bowling for five weeks before undergoing fresh scans on his back in the first week of February.

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here Fast forward to February, and according to a media report, Jasprit Bumrah recently underwent a back scan at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The BCCI's medical team will now collaborate with selectors and team management before making a decision on his availability.

Who can replace Bumrah?

If Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of India’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the youngster Harshit Rana, who has been exceptional in recent times across formats, could be named as his replacement.

Rana, who made his Test debut against Australia last year, also made his T20I and ODI debut in the ongoing England tour of India. He took three wickets in his debut game in all three formats, and with his pace and wicket-taking ability, he could be the perfect replacement for India in the Champions Trophy. India squad for Third ODI vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy India squad for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja