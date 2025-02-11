Jasprit Bumrah fitness live updates: What is the latest news on India star pacer's injury?
Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action after picking up a back injury in January during the Sydney Test against Australia
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The D-day for the big news all Indian cricket fans have been waiting for is here, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to reveal the final call on ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Bumrah picked up a back injury during the India vs Australia Test match in Sydney earlier this year and has been on the sidelines ever since. While the initial scans revealed it was just a back spasm, it was later found that the injury was serious, and Bumrah would be out for five to six weeks. However, if all went as planned, he was set to return on the field by the first week of February.
This fact was taken into consideration by the selection committee when they announced India’s team for the ODI series vs England and the Champions Trophy, where Bumrah was included only for the final ODI match vs England, but he was named in the squad for the entirety of the Champions Trophy. However, as it stands, Bumrah has still not joined the Indian squad for the third ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, further raising questions about his Champions Trophy participation.
Now, with February 11 being the final date for making changes to the Champions Trophy squad, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) deadline, the BCCI has finally decided to hold a press conference to address Bumrah’s injury status and his likelihood of joining the Men in Blue for the upcoming ICC event. Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
Chief selector Agarkar on Bumrah’s inclusion in the squad for Champions Trophy
In January, while announcing the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy, chief selector Ajit Agarkar mentioned that, according to information from the BCCI medical staff at the time, Jasprit Bumrah was unlikely to be fit for the first few games of the England ODI series. He stated that Bumrah had been advised to refrain from bowling for five weeks before undergoing fresh scans on his back in the first week of February.
Fast forward to February, and according to a media report, Jasprit Bumrah recently underwent a back scan at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The BCCI's medical team will now collaborate with selectors and team management before making a decision on his availability. Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
Who can replace Bumrah?
If Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of India’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the youngster Harshit Rana, who has been exceptional in recent times across formats, could be named as his replacement.
Rana, who made his Test debut against Australia last year, also made his T20I and ODI debut in the ongoing England tour of India. He took three wickets in his debut game in all three formats, and with his pace and wicket-taking ability, he could be the perfect replacement for India in the Champions Trophy.
10:53 AM
Jasprit Bumrah fitness live updates: Nature of injury
Bumrah's picked a back injury during India's Sydney Test against Australia last month, and was asked to offload his work for five to six weeks. While, the pacer was expeected to return in action during third ODI beterrn India and England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Febraury 12, no news has been released reagrding his health bu BCCI, as of now.
10:48 AM
Jasprit Bumrah fitness live updates: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog for the latest updates on ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fitness update. BCCI will likely address Bumrah's condition and participation chances for the Champions Trophy through a press conference later today. Stay tuned to the blog for all news regarding BCCI's presser on Bumrah.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:48 AM IST