India squad announcement for Champions Trophy LIVE UPDATES: Will Bumrah be included?

The press conference will begin at 12:30 PM IST where skipper Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar will announce the ODI squad for the ENG series and Champions Trophy ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full squad list of all 8 participating teams All eyes will be on the BCCI press conference today as Team India are set to announce the squad that will represent the country in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today. Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar will be coming to announce the squad as India look to get their hands on yet another ICC trophy this year. Fans and pundits have all had their permutations and combinations listed over the days, but it is now time to see who all will be part of the Men in Blue in Dubai.

Jasprit Bumrah to be included?

Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set to be included in India's 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, according to a report. The star fast bowler has been a topic of much discussion due to a back spasm he suffered during the final Test match against Australia in Sydney. Despite this injury concern, the report states that Bumrah will be part of the squad, with his inclusion being contingent on his fitness. The selectors are reportedly keen for Bumrah to play at least one competitive match before the Champions Trophy to fully assess his fitness and make a final decision on his inclusion.

In contrast, there will be no place for wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson or in-form Karun Nair in the squad. Samson, who was part of the squad for the England T20Is, is not expected to feature in the England ODIs or the Champions Trophy, as per the report. One of the primary reasons for his exclusion is his absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a domestic competition in which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has strongly encouraged national players to participate. This absence, coupled with his lack of recent form in domestic cricket, has led to selectors deciding against considering him for the upcoming tournaments.

No Karun Nair in the squad?

Meanwhile, Karun Nair, who has been in sensational form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, seems to have missed out as well. Nair has scored an impressive 752 runs in just eight matches, including five centuries in seven innings, earning significant attention for his consistent performances. However, the selectors feel it would be imprudent to recall Nair, who last played for India in 2017, just before a major tournament like the Champions Trophy. Despite his excellent domestic form, the selectors seem hesitant to take such a big call so close to the prestigious event.