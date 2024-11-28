Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: Financial and logistical fallout looms

The International Cricket Council (ICC) faces increasing scrutiny as the Champions Trophy 2025 controversy reaches its climax. With the ICC board set to meet on November 29 , the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule is set to be released in the coming weeks.

However, the Champions Trophy scheduling conundrum has added more drama to yet another ICC event. The global governing body has missed a key contractual deadline to release the 2025 Champions Trophy fixtures and schedule—a requirement to provide stakeholders with this information at least 90 days before the event.

How delay in announcing the Champions Trophy schedule could impact stakeholders and commercial partners?

According to the agreement with broadcasters and commercial partners, the ICC had to announce the schedule of the Champions Trophy 90 days before the scheduled start of the tournament. The missed deadline has already caused significant disruption, particularly for the ICC’s media partners, including Disney Star.

As the largest financial backers of global cricket, their inability to fully capitalise on the tournament’s commercial potential adds a critical layer to the ongoing Champions Trophy saga.

Although the ICC has refrained from commenting on commercial matters, the delay is likely to have financial repercussions for all stakeholders, including the hosts, broadcasters, and business partners.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to run from February 19 to March 9. The event will be hosted by Pakistan, however, India's refusal to visit the country led to delay in announcing the fixture of the event.