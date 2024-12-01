Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC chairman; LA Olympics 2028 to be in focus

Business Standard
Jay Shah took office on December 1 and will become the third Indian to hold the ICC Chairmanship position

Jay Shah

Jay Shah | Source: PTI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

The now-former BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, assume the position of ICC (International Cricket Council) Chairman on Sunday, December 1, 2024. Shah won the election unopposed on August 28, 2024, after the now-former ICC Chairman Greg Barclay decided not to put his name on the candidates list for another tenure. Shah will become the third Indian after N. Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar to hold this position and will be the fifth Indian to sit at the top of cricket’s apex council. Jagmohan Dalmiya and Sharad Pawar held the ICC President portfolio before it was defunct in 2016.
 
Full List of Indians at the Helm of the ICC 
 
Name Time period Position
Jagmohan Dalmiya 1997 - 2000 ICC President
Sharad Pawar 2010 - 2012 ICC President
N. Srinivasan July 26, 2014 - November 9, 2015 ICC Chairman
Shashank Manohar November 22, 2015 - June 30, 2020 ICC Chairman
Jay Shah Starting December 1, 2024 ICC Chairman
 
Olympics as a gateway for global growth

Shah in his first address as ICC Chairman highlighted the historic inclusion of cricket in the 2028 LA Olympics as a significant opportunity for the sport’s worldwide expansion. He expressed confidence that the Olympics would offer cricket a global platform to attract new fans, making it more inclusive and accessible across regions.  
 
Acknowledging the Legacy of Greg Barclay
 
Shah also took a moment to acknowledge the contributions of Greg Barclay, thanking him for his leadership over the past four years. Shah expressed his appreciation for the achievements made under Barclay’s guidance, particularly during the challenges presented by the global pandemic and the increasing demand for international cricket.
 
Women’s cricket in focus
 
One of Shah's central goals, as outlined in his first address, is to accelerate the growth of the women’s game. Recognising the potential for women’s cricket to flourish, he emphasised the need for greater investment and promotion to provide more opportunities for female athletes.
 
Jay Shah’s journey
 
Jay Shah’s leadership experience is extensive, beginning in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association, where he played a key role in developing the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. Later, as the Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Shah became the youngest individual to hold that position. His leadership extended to the Asian Cricket Council, where he served as president and chaired the ICC’s Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee.
 

Topics : Jay Shah ICC

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

