Wait for India's squad continues as Champions Trophy reaches Australia

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour with DP World has successfully concluded its thrilling Australian leg, stirring excitement among cricket fans ahead of the prestigious tournament. The upcoming ninth edition of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy is set to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

ALSO READ: How Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have fared in ODI cricket for Team India Champions Trophy showcased during Border Gavaskar Trophy During the Australian leg of the tour, the Champions Trophy visited iconic locations in Melbourne and Sydney, engaging fans and generating buzz for the tournament. Notable cricket legends, including Shane Watson, a two-time ICC Champions Trophy winner, interacted with fans, sharing their insights into the unique event and offering predictions for the tournament’s success.

The trophy was also showcased during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, making its presence known at the fourth and fifth Tests in Melbourne and Sydney. Cricket stars such as Irfan Pathan, Adam Gilchrist, Michael Vaughan, and Justin Langer posed with the coveted trophy, further boosting the excitement.

In Melbourne, the Champions Trophy visited prominent landmarks like the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Flinders Street, Yarra River, and Hosier Lane, allowing fans to get up close and personal with the trophy. The tour then moved to Sydney, where the trophy was displayed at Bondi Beach, Sydney Harbour, Sydney Opera House, and the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

With the Australian leg wrapped up, the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour continues its journey through the participating nations. After Australia, the trophy will travel to New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa, continuing to ignite excitement ahead of the tournament’s grand debut in February 2025. Wait continues for India's squad BCCI are yet to announce the Indian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 with the selection committee asking for a bit more time in order to prepare the final squad that will try to win India's 2nd ICC trophy in 2 years. The squad will likely feature the two veteran Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who could be lifting their final ICC trophy this year.