ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan appoints PAK's Younis Khan as mentor

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has enlisted former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan as the mentor for the national team in preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy, set to begin on February 19. With a distinguished career as one of Pakistan’s most successful cricketers, Younis will assist the Afghanistan team during their conditioning and preparation camp in Pakistan. His mentorship will continue until the conclusion of the prestigious ICC tournament. Known for his leadership and extensive international cricket experience, Younis is expected to play a pivotal role in guiding the team for the upcoming tournament. Younis Khan’s stellar career Younis Khan, who scored 10,099 runs at an average of over 52 in 118 Tests and 7,249 runs in 265 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), is regarded as one of Pakistan’s cricketing legends. His career-best score of 313 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009 propelled him to the top of the ICC rankings. Known for his leadership and vast experience, Younis is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge to the Afghan team, offering valuable guidance during their Champions Trophy campaign.

ACB's strategic appointment for the Champions Trophy ACB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Naseeb Khan expressed his satisfaction with the appointment, highlighting the importance of having an experienced mentor from the host country. Khan noted that the board had positive experiences with mentors from host nations during the ODI World Cup 2023 and T20 World Cup 2024. Recognising the unique conditions in Pakistan, he said that Younis Khan’s expertise would be beneficial for Afghanistan's performance in the upcoming tournament. The CEO also wished Younis success in his crucial assignment, emphasising the importance of the role ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Champions Trophy 2025 overview

The Champions Trophy is set to return after more than seven years. The eight-team event will take place in Pakistan and Dubai, featuring 15 matches in the 50-over format. Pakistan will host the tournament across three venues: Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi. The final is scheduled to be held in Lahore on March 9, unless India qualifies, in which case it will be played in Dubai.

Afghanistan’s journey in the tournament will begin on February 21 against South Africa. The opening match of the tournament will see Pakistan face New Zealand on February 19, with India taking on Bangladesh the following day.

(With ANI inputs)