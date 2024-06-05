ICC T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs OMN, PNG vs UGA, USA vs PAK and NAM vs SCO

In what is going to be a day full of cricketing activities for the Indian audiences, four matches will be broadcast on the same day (nearly) as the T20 World Cup 2024 is being hosted in the USA and the West Indies. In those four matches though, only two Test-playing nations will be involved.





The live broadcast of all the games which includes Australia vs Oman, Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, USA vs Pakistan and Namibia vs Scotland will be available in India on Star Sports Television Network and the same can be live streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar mobile application and website in India.

Australia vs Oman

This match will begin at 6: 00 am IST at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. In this Group B encounter, Australia is the hot favourite going into the match, but Oman could surprise, maybe not win, but certainly can pull a few punches.

Australia probable playing 11: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marcus Stoinis/Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood/ Ashton Agar.

Oman probable playing 11: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.



Papua New Guinea vs Uganda

This would be a Group C encounter and match number nine of the tournament. Two of the weakest teams, in terms of experience and resources will take on each other. To pick a favourite here will be difficult but as PNG are playing their second World Cup, they could be given a 60/40 chance to win this.

That would start at 5:00 AM IST at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Papua New Guinea playing 11 probable: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, John Kariko

Uganda playing 11 probable : Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi(w), Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Robinson Obuya, Brian Masaba(c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo.



USA vs Pakistan match time

The third match of the day will be a Group A encounter played between the USA and India's arch-rivals Pakistan. This match will be watched with all eagerness in India as India next plays them in the T20 World Cup 2024. This game at the Grand Prarie Stadium in Dallas will start at 9 PM IST.

USA Playing 11 proabables: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Nisarg Patel, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

Pakistan playing 11 probables: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmad, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Namibia vs Scotland

In the last match of the day, which will start at 12:30 AM IST on June 7, Namibia, who beat Oman in their first match in a Super-over, will take on Scotland, whose first encounter against deafening champions England was washed out. The game will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. So this venue will host back-to-back matches in two days.

Namibia playing 11 probables: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Scotland playing 11 probables: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie