T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Ireland Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

IND vs IRE Playing 11 prediction: All eyes will be on India Playing 11 due to unpredictable nature of New York wicket. If Kohli open the innings, then Pant could be slotted at number 3 position in Ind

Anish Kumar
Jun 05 2024 | 12:56 PM IST
In today's match of 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, India will begin their campaign when they lock horns with Ireland at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York. India vs Ireland game will be a day game in New York but it will start in India at 8 PM IST. 

All eyes will be on India Playing 11 due to unpredictable nature of New York wicket. While Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar feels Virat Kohli should open with Rohit Sharma, what is on the management mind is remain to be seen. 

If Kohli opens the innings then Rishabh Pant could be slotted at number 3 spot followed by power-hitters like Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya. This also means India can go with three spinners and two pacers in Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah


T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Ireland Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh

Ireland Playing 11 probables: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young/Ben White, Josh Little

India vs Ireland Squads:

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

T20 World Cup 2024 today's match, India vs Ireland live match time, live Streaming and telecast


Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

India will lock horns with Ireland in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the IND vs IRE live toss take place on Wednesday (June 5)?

The live toss between India and Ireland will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time will the India vs Ireland live match in T20 World Cup 2024 start today?

The IND vs IRE live match will begin at 08:00 PM IST on June 7 in New York.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup match in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the IND vs IRE match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary. 

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

