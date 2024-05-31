T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming

The 9th edition of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will kick-start on June 2 (according to Indian Standard Time) when the co-hosts USA lock horns with Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, Texas.

With 20 teams set to clash for the first time in the T20 World Cup's 17 years history, associate nations could upset Test-playing nations amidst the changing dynamics of the game's shortest format.

Format of ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The first stage of the Men's T20 World Cup will be staged in both the West Indies and USA, while the second round, known as Super 8 will completely held in the Caribbean nations.

In the first round, 20 teams will compete after being divided in four groups of five teams each.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the super 8 round.

In the Super 8 round, eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each.

The top two teams from each group in Super 8 round will qualify for the semifinals.

The winner of two semifinal will lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29.

T20 World Cup 2024 Groups

Group A India

Pakistan

Ireland

Canada

United States of America (USA)

Group B England

Australia

Namibia

Scotland

Oman Group C New Zealand

South Africa

West Indies

Sri Lanka

Afghanistan

Group D Bangladesh

Uganda

Netherlands

Papua New Guinea

Nepal

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST)

T20 World Cup 2024 full fixture, timetable, match timings and venue details Matches DAY &DATE Match timing (IST) VENUE USA Vs Canada Sun Jun 2, 2024 06:00 Dallas West Indies Vs Papua New Guinea Sun Jun 2, 2024 20:00 Guyana Namibia Vs Oman Mon Jun 3, 2024 06:00 Barbados Sri Lanka Vs South Africa Mon Jun 3, 2024 20:00 New York Afghanistan Vs Uganda Tue Jun 4, 2024 06:00 Guyana England Vs Scotland Tue Jun 4, 2024 20:00 Barbados Netherlands Vs Nepal Tue Jun 4, 2024 21:00 Dallas India Vs Ireland Wed Jun 5, 2024 20:00 New York Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda Thur Jun 6, 2024 05:00 Guyana Australia Vs Oman Thur Jun 6, 2024 06:00 Barbados USA Vs Pakistan Thur Jun 6, 2024 21:00 Dallas Namibia Vs Scotland Fri Jun 7, 2024 00:30 Barbados Canada Vs Ireland Fri Jun 7, 2024 20:00 New York New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Sat Jun 8, 2024 05:00 Guyana Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Sat Jun 8, 2024 06:00 Dallas Netherlands Vs South Africa Sat Jun 8, 2024 20:00 New York Australia Vs England Sat Jun 8, 2024 22:30 Barbados West Indies Vs Uganda Sun Jun 9, 2024 06:00 Guyana India Vs Pakistan Sun Jun 9, 2024 20:00 New York Oman Vs Scotland Sun Jun 9, 2024 22:30 Antigua South Africa Vs Bangladesh Mon Jun 10, 2024 20:00 New York Pakistan Vs Canada Tue Jun 11, 2024 20:00 New York Sri Lanka Vs Nepal Wed Jun 12, 2024 05:00 Florida Australia Vs Namibia Wed Jun 12, 2024 06:00 Antigua USA Vs India Wed Jun 12, 2024 20:00 New York West Indies Vs New Zealand Thur Jun 13, 2024 06:00 Trinidad and Tobago Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Thur Jun 13, 2024 20:00 St Vincent England Vs Oman Fri Jun 14, 2024 00:30 Antigua Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Fri Jun 14, 2024 06:00 Trinidad and Tobago USA Vs Ireland Fri Jun 14, 2024 20:00 Florida South Africa Vs Nepal Sat Jun 15, 2024 05:00 St Vincent New Zealand Vs Uganda Sat Jun 15, 2024 06:00 Trinidad and Tobago India Vs Canada Sat Jun 15, 2024 20:00 Florida Namibia Vs England Sat Jun 15, 2024 22:30 Antigua Australia Vs Scotland Sun Jun 16, 2024 06:00 St Lucia Pakistan Vs Ireland Sun Jun 16, 2024 20:00 Florida Bangladesh Vs Nepal Mon Jun 17, 2024 05:00 St Vincent Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands Mon Jun 17, 2024 06:00 St Lucia New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea Mon Jun 17, 2024 20:00 Trinidad and Tobago West Indies Vs Afghanistan Tue Jun 18, 2024 06:00 St Lucia A2 Vs D1 Wed Jun 19, 2024 20:00 Antigua B1 Vs C2 Thur Jun 20, 2024 06:00 St Lucia C1 Vs A1 Thur Jun 20, 2024 20:00 Barbados B2 Vs D2 Fri Jun 21, 2024 06:00 Antigua B1 Vs D1 Fri Jun 21, 2024 20:00 St Lucia A2 Vs C2 Sat Jun 22, 2024 06:00 Barbados A1 Vs D2 Sat Jun 22, 2024 20:00 Antigua C1 Vs B2 Sun Jun 23, 2024 06:00 St Vincent A2 Vs B1 Sun Jun 23, 2024 20:00 Barbados C2 Vs D1 Mon Jun 24, 2024 06:00 Antigua B2 Vs A1 Mon Jun 24, 2024 20:00 St Lucia C1 Vs D2 Tue Jun 25, 2024 06:00 St Vincent TBC Vs TBC Thur Jun 27, 2024 06:00 Trinidad and Tobago TBC Vs TBC Thur Jun 27, 2024 20:00 Guyana TBC Vs TBC Sat Jun 29, 2024 20:00 Barbados

T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming and telecast

When will ICC T20 World Cup 2024 begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 2, according to Indian Standard Time.

Which TV channels will live telecast ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?





Where to watch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India for free on TV?



Doordarshan will live telecast India matches in T20 World Cup 2024 for free on its terrestrial network. India's live matches won't be available for viewing on cable network.



How to watch the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India for free on mobile. However, the TV and web client users have to pay to watch T20 World Cup matches.