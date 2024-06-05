Opener or No. 3: Where should Virat Kohli bat in T20 World Cup 2024?

With India set to begin their Ireland today, the main conversation among the Men In Blue fans is who will open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.





While many believe Virat Kohli should open the innings for India, some are mooting for Yashasvi Jaiswal given this would provide left and right variation.

Meanwhile, former India player Aakash Chopra feels that if Jaiswal gets a chance in India's Playing 11 then, Shivam Dube has to warm the benches.





"Virat Kohli will start with Rohit Sharma, which means there's no place for Yashasvi Jaiswal. At No. 3, Rishabh Pant has a big chance to play because India needs a left-hander. The hope was to have a left-hander open the innings with Yashasvi playing, but they won't keep him in the XI because only one between him and Shivam Dube can play and they're going with Dube," Chopra added.

So how does the number stack up for Virat Kohli as India opener vs Ireland?

Kohli, the chase master in ODI cricket, is the highest run-getter in the history of T20 Internationals. He has scored 3076 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 135.

However, 35-year-old Kohli's record as an opener is also encouraging with a strike rate of over 150. With strike rate taking centre stage in the shortest format of the game, his scoring rate in the powerplay would be useful for Team India.

Virat Kohli by Batting Position in T20Is Position Inns Runs Avg SR 50s/100s Balls/Bdry Opener 9 400 57.1 161.3 2/1 4.2 3 80 3076 54 135.3 32/0 6.4 4 17 509 42.4 141.4 3/0 6.3 5 1 26 - 123.8 0/0 5.3 6 2 26 13 136.8 0/0 6.3



Kohli's inferior net run rate against spinners in the middle overs could also force the team management to use him as an opener.