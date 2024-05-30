Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / USA to IND: A look at new jerseys of all 20 teams for T20 WC 2024; In Pics

USA to IND: A look at new jerseys of all 20 teams for T20 WC 2024; In Pics

While India added orange colour to their jersey, Australia would don their usual green jersey with some tincture of Gold. Check out kits of all 20 teams participating in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 here

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
Indian cricket team, along with other 19 teams, are set to don different shades of colours during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, starting on June 2 (India time) in the USA and West Indies. 

While India added orange colour to their jersey, Australia would don their usual green jersey with some tincture of Gold.

India cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup

A blue and orange kit for Rohit Sharma's Team India.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli along with other teammates in new India jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2024.


Pakistan cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

Babar Azam's men will don prominent shades of green and have labelled their kit as the "matrix jersey" for the showpiece event.

Babar Azam, along with with other teammates with new jersey for T20 World Cup 2024.





Australia cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

Aussies will sport their traditional green strip, with a touch of gold.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh with new jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2024


England cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

Not revealed yet

South Africa cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

South Africa launched their kit for the T20 World Cup with prominent shades of yellow and green.

Captain Aiden Markram with Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj with new jersey for T20 World Cup 2024.


Sri Lanka cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

The Lankan Lions revealed their kit with artwork symbolising everything Sri Lanka -- a lion, ocean, flora and fauna -- all existing in one realm.

Sri Lanka new jersey for T20 World Cup 2024


New Zealand cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

The Black Caps will rock a Cricket World Cup 1999 inspired kit for 2024.

T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand cricket team jersey


Bangladesh cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

Bangladesh look sharp in their familiar green with red shirts.

Bangladesh cricket team


Ireland cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

Not revealed yet

USA cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

The co-hosts will sport the familiar dark blue shade at the tournament.

USA cricket team jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2024


West Indies cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

Not revealed yet

Canada cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

The famous Maple Leaf is prominent in the predominantly red Canadian strip.

Canada cricket team jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2024


Namibia cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

The African nation revealed a predominately dark blue strip, with a tinge of red also prominent.

Namibia jersey for T20 World Cup 2024


Scotland cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

Scotland have prominent shades of pink and navy blue in their slick kit for the tournament.

Scotland cricket team


Afghanistan cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

Afghanistan will wear a blue strip that signifies unity within their tribes and the picturesque Lapis Lazuli region.

Afghanistan cricket team


Uganda cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

Uganda cricket team kit for T20 World Cup 2024


Netherlands cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024
Netherlands cricket team


Papua New Guinea cricket team jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

Papua New Guinea kit for T20 World Cup 2024


Topics :ICC T20 World CupIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamAustralia cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamSri Lanka cricket team

First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

