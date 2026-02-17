New Zealand vs Canada LIVE SCORE T20 WC 2026: CAN batting first; Santner misses out due to illness

Another thrilling day of the T20 World Cup 2026 awaits as New Zealand take on Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today to finally end their wait of a Super 8 berth in the tournament. Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa has won the toss and elected to bat first in Chennai.

At the close of the contest between New Zealand national cricket team and South Africa national cricket team, one side was destined to wait a little longer to seal qualification for the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Both heavyweights overcame Afghanistan national cricket team, the only side capable of unsettling their progress in this group. With United Arab Emirates national cricket team and Canada national cricket team also in the mix, advancement always seemed a matter of time. Afghanistan’s expected win over UAE has now simplified the standings, officially confirming South Africa’s place in the next stage.

Although nothing is certain in sport, New Zealand’s qualification appears a formality. Aside from a setback against South Africa, they have looked sharp throughout the tournament and now return to familiar conditions in Chennai, where several squad members boast considerable experience. In their previous matches at the venue, New Zealand were dominant, comfortably chasing 183 against Afghanistan and watching Tim Seifert and Finn Allen dismantle UAE’s attack.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: New Zealand vs Canada preview, toss time, live streaming Canada, meanwhile, have shown resilience. They recovered from 45/4 to cross 150 against South Africa and nearly defeated UAE. To seriously test New Zealand, however, their batting unit must deliver a far stronger collective performance.

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

New Zealand playing 11: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

Canada playing 11: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh/Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.