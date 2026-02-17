Associate Sponsors

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / New Zealand vs Canada LIVE SCORE T20 WC 2026: CAN batting first; Santner misses out due to illness
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE SCORE T20 WC 2026: CAN batting first; Santner misses out due to illness

Although nothing is certain in sport, New Zealand's qualification appears a formality on the day.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
NZ vs CAN T20 World Cup live score
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 11:09 AM IST
Another thrilling day of the T20 World Cup 2026 awaits as New Zealand take on Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today to finally end their wait of a Super 8 berth in the tournament. Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa has won the toss and elected to bat first in Chennai.
 
At the close of the contest between New Zealand national cricket team and South Africa national cricket team, one side was destined to wait a little longer to seal qualification for the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Both heavyweights overcame Afghanistan national cricket team, the only side capable of unsettling their progress in this group.  With United Arab Emirates national cricket team and Canada national cricket team also in the mix, advancement always seemed a matter of time. Afghanistan’s expected win over UAE has now simplified the standings, officially confirming South Africa’s place in the next stage.
 
Although nothing is certain in sport, New Zealand’s qualification appears a formality. Aside from a setback against South Africa, they have looked sharp throughout the tournament and now return to familiar conditions in Chennai, where several squad members boast considerable experience. In their previous matches at the venue, New Zealand were dominant, comfortably chasing 183 against Afghanistan and watching Tim Seifert and Finn Allen dismantle UAE’s attack.
 
Canada, meanwhile, have shown resilience. They recovered from 45/4 to cross 150 against South Africa and nearly defeated UAE. To seriously test New Zealand, however, their batting unit must deliver a far stronger collective performance. 
 
New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
 
New Zealand playing 11: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
 
Canada playing 11: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh/Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

11:09 AM

New Zealand vs Canada LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC: 5 runs from the over!

Duffy into the attack for NZ

Score after over: Canada 13-0
Batsmen: Dilpreet Bajwa 5(6), Yuvraj Samra 8(6)
Bowler: Jacob Duffy 1-0-5-0

Ball 6 – Bajwa nudges a single to third man to keep the scoreboard ticking.
 
Ball 5 – FOUR! Dilpreet Bajwa capitalizes on a loose delivery outside off. He misses the intended glance, and the ball races past Seifert to the boundary.
 
Ball 4 – No run. Duffy attacks the stumps, but Bajwa blocks it carefully to the off-side and manages a quick single, beating Duffy’s attempt at the striker’s end.
 
Ball 3 – No run. On a good length around off-stump, Bajwa plays with soft hands and taps it gently towards cover-point.
 
Ball 2 – No run. A fuller ball close to off, Bajwa gets forward and defends neatly to cover, leaving one slip in place.
 
Ball 1 – No run. Duffy swings it away from the batsman, a good-length delivery outside off, and Bajwa’s tentative drive misses the outside edge.
 
 

11:04 AM

New Zealand vs Canada LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC: 8 runs from the over!

Matt Henry begins the attack for New Zealand

Score after over: Canada 8-0
Batsmen: Yuvraj Samra 8(6), Dilpreet Bajwa 0(0)
Bowler: Matt Henry 1-0-8-0
 
Ball 6 – Samra ends the over with a crisp FOUR through sweeper cover.
 
Ball 5 – Yuvraj Samra smashes another FOUR! After a few probing deliveries, he steps down the track, creates space, and drives it beautifully through the off-side for another boundary.
 
Ball 4 – No run. Henry pitches it fuller just outside off, and Samra carefully blocks it to cover.
 
Ball 3 – No run. An inswinger around leg-stump misses the flick from Samra and strikes his thigh pad, trickling to the off-side.
 
Ball 2 – No run. Back-of-a-length delivery, Samra gets behind the line and nudges it to cover-point.
 
Ball 1 – No run. A good length ball on off-stump, Samra leans in and defends neatly to cover.
 

10:46 AM

New Zealand vs Canada LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball at the Chepauk Stadium as the Kiwis look to seal their Super 8 fate today despite the absence of their skipper on the day.

10:41 AM

New Zealand vs Canada LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC: Playing 11 for both sides!

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell(c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
 
Canada (Playing XI): Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Ansh Patel

10:33 AM

New Zealand vs Canada LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC: Dilpreet wins the toss!

Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa has won the toss and elected to bat first in Chennai.

10:24 AM

New Zealand vs Canada LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the toss on the day as NZ would like to take control of the match early on in the day.

10:17 AM

New Zealand vs Canada LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC: AFG hoping for a miracle!

Afghanistan's Super 8 chances hang by a thread as only a Canada win can open their chances for a miracle entry into the Super 8 in this tournament. AFG have just a single win in their 3 games till now and only a NZ loss and a dominating performance from them in the next game can make something happen for them.

10:03 AM

New Zealand vs Canada LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC: Kiwis eyeing comfortable win!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup encounter between New Zealand and Canada in Chennai. NZ need a win to finally secure their Super 8 berth as Canada will be playing for pride today. Toss at 10:30 AM IST.
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

