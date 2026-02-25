New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Theekshana gets the breakthrough for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and invited Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand to bat first in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 match at R. Pemadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will be a must-win for co-hosts Sri Lanka, as a loss will make them the first team to be officially knocked out of the semi-final race.

The Black Caps enter the contest after their opening Super Eight fixture against Pakistan was washed out without a ball being bowled, leaving them with just one point despite carrying strong form from the group stage, where they secured three wins in four matches. With the tournament entering a crucial phase, New Zealand will be eager to return to action and build early pressure on their rivals in the race for semi-final spots.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, find themselves in a must-win situation after a disappointing start to the Super Eights. A heavy 51-run loss to England exposed their batting frailties, particularly against spin, as they were bundled out cheaply in conditions that favoured slower bowlers. The defeat has already dented their net run rate, adding further urgency to bounce back quickly on home soil.

Conditions at the Premadasa Stadium are expected to assist spinners once again, which could influence team strategies. New Zealand’s balanced approach with both pace and spin options may give them flexibility, while Sri Lanka will hope familiarity with local conditions helps them correct their mistakes from the previous game.

With pressure mounting on the hosts and New Zealand aiming to convert consistency into points, the clash promises to be a pivotal encounter in shaping the Super Eight standings.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

New Zealand playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

