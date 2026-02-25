Associate Sponsors

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Theekshana gets the breakthrough for Sri Lanka
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Theekshana gets the breakthrough for Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Both teams are taking the field with one change in thier playing 11 for the match

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 live scorecard
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 7:21 PM IST
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and invited Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand to bat first in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 match at R. Pemadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will be a must-win for co-hosts Sri Lanka, as a loss will make them the first team to be officially knocked out of the semi-final race.
 
The Black Caps enter the contest after their opening Super Eight fixture against Pakistan was washed out without a ball being bowled, leaving them with just one point despite carrying strong form from the group stage, where they secured three wins in four matches. With the tournament entering a crucial phase, New Zealand will be eager to return to action and build early pressure on their rivals in the race for semi-final spots.
 
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, find themselves in a must-win situation after a disappointing start to the Super Eights. A heavy 51-run loss to England exposed their batting frailties, particularly against spin, as they were bundled out cheaply in conditions that favoured slower bowlers. The defeat has already dented their net run rate, adding further urgency to bounce back quickly on home soil.
 
Conditions at the Premadasa Stadium are expected to assist spinners once again, which could influence team strategies. New Zealand’s balanced approach with both pace and spin options may give them flexibility, while Sri Lanka will hope familiarity with local conditions helps them correct their mistakes from the previous game.
 
With pressure mounting on the hosts and New Zealand aiming to convert consistency into points, the clash promises to be a pivotal encounter in shaping the Super Eight standings.
 
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11
 
New Zealand playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
 
Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka
 
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST
 
Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
 
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING
 
The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here.

7:21 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: New Zealand 33 for 1 after 4 overs

Maheesh Theekshana comes in the attack for Sri Lanka

Ball 6: Maheesh Theekshana keeps it tight on a good length and Tim Seifert defends watchfully into the off side, no run.
 
Ball 5: Flat on off stump from Theekshana and Rachin Ravindra punches it down towards long-off; a slight fumble in the deep but they settle for one, 1 run.
 
Ball 4: Short on the stumps and Seifert bunts it calmly down to long-on to rotate strike, 1 run.
 
Ball 3: Quicker just outside off and Ravindra gets off the mark with a neat drive towards long-off, 1 run.
 
Ball 2: Floated up on off and Rachin Ravindra leans across to defend it solidly back down the pitch, no run.
 
Ball 1: Redemption for Maheesh Theekshana! The carrom ball does the trick as Finn Allen chips it straight back, and the bowler dives low to his left to complete a sharp caught-and-bowled, WICKET.

 

7:16 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: New Zealand 30 for 0 after 3 overs

Dilshan Madhushanka continues the attack for Sri Lanka

Ball 6: Dilshan Madushanka nails a yorker on the stumps and Finn Allen squeezes it out towards the leg side to retain strike, 1 run.
 
Ball 5: Back of a length outside off from Madushanka, Allen looks to cut but gets an inside edge that rolls to the keeper’s left, no run.
 
Ball 4: Slightly fuller and Finn Allen makes him pay, lofting it straight back over the bowler’s head for a boundary, FOUR.
 
Ball 3: Chance goes down! Full and wide outside off, Tim Seifert slashes hard and the thick edge flies to short third where the fielder spills a tough diving catch, allowing a single, 1 run.
 
Ball 2: Yorker length outside off and Seifert mistimes the slog off the toe end towards midwicket where it’s fielded, no run.
 
Ball 1: Length delivery from Madushanka and Allen punches it to the right of mid-off before hustling through for a quick single, 1 run.

7:11 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: New Zealand 23 for 0 after 2 overs

Dunith Wellalage comes in the attack for Sri Lanka

Ball 6: Dunith Wellalage drops it short on leg stump and Tim Seifert rocks back, dragging the pull off the inside half square on the leg side to the fence, FOUR.
 
Ball 5: Full on off from Wellalage and Finn Allen drives to the left of cover, stealing a quick single, 1 run.
 
Ball 4: A hint of width again and Allen slashes hard through the gap between backward point and cover, racing away for FOUR.
 
Ball 3: Quicker and shorter just outside off, Finn Allen jumps onto the back foot to crunch it between extra cover and cover, FOUR.
 
Ball 2: Tossed up on off and Seifert mistimes the drive off the inside edge towards midwicket, 1 run.
 
Ball 1: Dunith Wellalage starts with a probing line around off and Tim Seifert plays it cautiously into the off side, no run.

7:06 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: New Zealand 8 for 0 after 1 over

Dilshan Madhushanka opens the attack for Sri Lanka

Ball 6: Dilshan Madushanka pitches it up outside off and Tim Seifert plays it watchfully, finding the fielder in the ring, no run.
 
Ball 5: Change of pace at 115kph from Madushanka, full on leg stump, and Finn Allen drives firmly down to long-on for a single, 1 run.
 
Ball 4: Finn Allen decides to go big — a 138kph full ball on off is launched over midwicket with a strong bottom hand for a towering SIX.
 
Ball 3: Back of a length on off and Allen looks to punch, getting an inside edge that rolls past the diving bowler, no run.
 
Ball 2: Fuller outside off from Madushanka and Allen chips the drive off the cue end back towards the bowler’s right, no run.
 
Ball 1: Late inswinger at 134kph and Tim Seifert gets a thick inside edge onto the pad, the ball rolling into the off side for a quick single, 1 run.



6:55 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Match underway

Sri Lanka and New Zealand players have arrived at the ground as the crucial Super 8 match is underway.

6:52 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Pitch report

The surface appears dry with a light covering of grass and some rough patches, suggesting variable pace and bounce without being too difficult for batters. One square boundary measures around 62 metres, while the other stretches to about 75 metres. Spinners are expected to play a major role, especially with slower deliveries away from the stumps, creating pressure. Smart variations will be key, and a first-innings total in the region of 170 could prove competitive on this track.

6:41 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: New Zealand playing 11

New Zealand playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

6:39 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Sri Lanka playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

6:33 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Sri Lanka win the toss

Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to bowl first.

6:30 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Head-to-head record in T20Is

Total matches: 28
New Zealand won: 16
Sri Lanka won: 9
Tie/No result: 3
 

6:20 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Toss timing

The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will take place at 6:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

6:10 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: SL probable playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka
6:00 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: NZ probable playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

5:50 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Colombo. This will be a do-or-die game for Sri Lanka, which is one loss away from getting eliminated. On the other hand, for New Zealand, a loss today will not mean a confirmed disqualification, but will surely put them on the verge of that. Now, who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News