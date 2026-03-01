Associate Sponsors

South Africa vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Raza wins the toss for Zimbabwe, opts to bat

ICC T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Zimbabwe will be looking to end their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a win over South Africa

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 2:41 PM IST
Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the penultimate Super 8 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The Proteas have already booked their place in the semifinals following convincing victories over India and the West Indies and will be aiming to complete the Super 8 stage with an unbeaten record.
 
Aiden Markram’s side has been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament so far. Their bowling attack has been led by Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, who have both claimed 11 wickets in the competition, while Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj have provided crucial breakthroughs at key moments.
 
The batting line-up has also fired collectively, with Markram, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton delivering important contributions at the top. In the middle order, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis add depth and explosive finishing ability.
 
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be hoping to finish their impressive campaign on a high despite a difficult Super 8 stage. After topping their initial group, Sikandar Raza’s side has struggled against stronger opposition, conceding more than 250 runs in successive matches against India and the West Indies.
 
Raza has emphasised the need for improvement in all departments, particularly bowling discipline. Openers Brian Bennett, who remains unbeaten in the tournament so far, and Tadiwanashe Marumani will be crucial in providing a strong Powerplay start. Zimbabwe will also rely heavily on the pace duo of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava to challenge South Africa’s formidable batting line-up.
 
South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11
 
South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST
 
Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
 
South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING
 
The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here

2:40 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 South Africa vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: South Africa playing 11

2:39 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 South Africa vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: Zimbabwe playing 11

2:33 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 South Africa vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: Zimbabwe win the toss

Zimbabwe win the toss and opt to bat first.

2:30 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 South Africa vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: Group 1 points table

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table
Position Team Played (P) Wins (W) Losses (L) No Result (NR) Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
1 South Africa (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 2.890
2 West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 1.791
3 India 2 1 1 0 2 -0.100
4 Zimbabwe (E) 2 0 2 0 0 -4.475

2:20 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 South Africa vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: Toss timing

The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will take place at 2:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

2:10 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 South Africa vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: South Africa probable playing 11

2:00 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 South Africa vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: Zimbabwe probable playing 11

1:50 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 South Africa vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the penultimate Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between South Africa and Zimbabwe. The match, although a dead rubber, will still be crucial for both teams as South Africa would like to keep their unbeaten run alive going into the semifinals, while Zimbabwe will aim to end their campaign with a win. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

