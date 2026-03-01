South Africa vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Raza wins the toss for Zimbabwe, opts to bat

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the penultimate Super 8 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The Proteas have already booked their place in the semifinals following convincing victories over India and the West Indies and will be aiming to complete the Super 8 stage with an unbeaten record.

Aiden Markram’s side has been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament so far. Their bowling attack has been led by Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, who have both claimed 11 wickets in the competition, while Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj have provided crucial breakthroughs at key moments.

The batting line-up has also fired collectively, with Markram, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton delivering important contributions at the top. In the middle order, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis add depth and explosive finishing ability.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be hoping to finish their impressive campaign on a high despite a difficult Super 8 stage. After topping their initial group, Sikandar Raza’s side has struggled against stronger opposition, conceding more than 250 runs in successive matches against India and the West Indies.

Raza has emphasised the need for improvement in all departments, particularly bowling discipline. Openers Brian Bennett, who remains unbeaten in the tournament so far, and Tadiwanashe Marumani will be crucial in providing a strong Powerplay start. Zimbabwe will also rely heavily on the pace duo of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava to challenge South Africa’s formidable batting line-up.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

South Africa playing 11: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe playing 11: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here