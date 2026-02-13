T20 WC 2026: Australia vs Zimbabwe preview, toss time, live streaming

In match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Australia are taking on Zimbabwe at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, today. Both Australia and Zimbabwe are coming off a big win in their campaign opener and will aim to keep the momentum going. Australian skipper Travis Head won the toss for the match and invited Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe to bat first. Check all the live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match 19 between Australia and Zimbabwe here

Australia team news

Australia will closely monitor skipper Mitchell Marsh’s fitness after he missed the win over Ireland due to internal testicular bleeding, with Cricket Australia indicating that the all-rounder may need an extended period of rest. Steve Smith has been added to the squad as cover and could feature after an impressive Big Bash League campaign.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026 today's matches: AUS vs ZIM, CAN vs UAE, USA vs NED Despite Marsh’s absence, Australia produced a dominant all-round display, posting a strong 180-plus total before Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa shared eight wickets. The team will hope for bigger contributions from Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell in the middle overs as they look to secure Super Eights qualification. Zimbabwe team news Zimbabwe head into the clash with confidence after an efficient win over Oman, showing their ability to challenge stronger opponents. Their pace attack, led by Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava, remains a key strength, while Sikandar Raza’s all-round skills add balance to the side.

Raza will also be crucial with the bat alongside Brian Bennett, Dion Myers and veteran Brendan Taylor, who is nursing a niggle and remains a fitness concern. If Taylor is unavailable, Ryan Burl could return to the playing 11, while experienced leg-spinner Graeme Cremer is another option as Zimbabwe look to exploit Australia’s relative discomfort against spin. Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Australia playing 11: Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann Zimbabwe playing 11: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 3

Australia won: 2

Zimbabwe won: 1 Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details When will the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Friday, February 13. What will be the venue for the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. What time will the toss for the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 11.30 am IST.

What time will the first ball of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?