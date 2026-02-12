Associate Sponsors

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Namibia preview, toss time, live streaming

Tilak Varma confirmed that Abhishek was discharged from the hospital, but India will make a decision on his availability closer to match day.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 11:58 AM IST
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues to heat up as India (IND) faces off against Namibia (NAM) in Match No. 18 at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, February 12.  India heads into this crucial clash with confidence, having already secured a thrilling victory over the United States of America in their opening match of Group A. Despite some early hiccups in that game, the Men in Blue overcame the challenges and are currently perched at the top of the points table.
 
On the other hand, Namibia’s campaign got off to a tough start as they were comfortably beaten by the Netherlands in their first outing. However, the Gerhard Erasmus-led side comes into this match with some knowledge of New Delhi’s conditions, having already played here. To cause an upset against India, Namibia will need to bring their A-game and play with a lot of heart and intensity.
 
India’s Team News
 
India has received a boost with the arrival of Washington Sundar, but the squad is dealing with a few injury concerns. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the opening match due to illness, seems to have recovered, having bowled at full intensity in the nets on Tuesday. However, India is still facing concerns with Abhishek Sharma, who has been suffering from a stomach issue. He played through a fever in Mumbai, and his condition worsened upon arrival in Delhi, leading to hospitalization.  Tilak Varma confirmed that Abhishek was discharged from the hospital, but India will make a decision on his availability closer to match day. The team may choose to rest key players and give the reserves some game time. 
 
Namibia Team News
 
Namibia’s young fast bowler Max Heingo had a difficult outing against the Netherlands, bowling just two overs for 22 runs. Namibia may look to bring in the more experienced Ben Shikongo in place of Heingo for the upcoming match against India.
 
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11
 
India Playing 11: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy
 
Namibia Playing 11: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo
 
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is
 
Total matches: 1
India won: 1
Namibia won: 0
No result: 0
 
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad
 
India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar
 
Namibia Squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt
 
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
When will the India vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The India vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 12.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The India vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
 
What time will the toss for the India vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the India vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the India vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the India vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the India vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

