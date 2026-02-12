Associate Sponsors

T20 WC: Ishan Kishan hits 20-ball fifty, scores 28 runs in a single over

He not only brought up the 3rd fastest team 50 for India in the T20 World Cups but also went on to complete the fastest team hundred for India that came in just 7 overs.

Ishan Kishan scored 61 runs off 24 balls vs Namibia
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 7:59 PM IST
Ishan Kishan looked in prime form during India's match against Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 as he scored a fiery 20-ball fifty at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.  With Abhishek missing out on the action, it was Ishan who didn't let his absence affect the proceedings with the 27-year-old bringing his fifty courtesy of 5 boundaries and 4 sixes in the powerplay.  He not only brought up the 3rd fastest team 50 for India in the T20 World Cups but also went on to complete the fastest team hundred for India that came in just 7 overs. 
Players to hit 50s for India within powerplay in T20 WC for India
Player Match Venue Year Score
Rohit Sharma India vs Australia Gros Islet 2024 51*(21)
KL Rahul India vs Scotland Dubai 2021 50(19)
Ishan Kishan India vs Namibia Delhi 2026 50(20)
   
ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Namibia preview, toss time, live streaming
  Ishan hits 28 runs in JJ Smit's over     The highlight of his knock came in the final over of the powerplay where the opener went on to hit 28 runs off JJ Smit's over, hitting 4 back-to-back sixes after a dot ball and then finishing it off with a boundary.    Ishan eventually had to walk back to the dugout as he was dismissed by skipper Erasmus on 61 off just 24 deliveries. It is safe to say that the 27-year-old opener has justified his inlcusion in the top order in some fashion recently.  
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

