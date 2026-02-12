T20 WC 2026: IND vs NAM pitch report and Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats

As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 progresses, India (IND) will face Namibia (NAM) in Match 18 of the tournament on Thursday, February 18, at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

India began their campaign with an exciting victory over the United States in Mumbai. After facing some early challenges, the Men in Blue managed to recover and secure a win, putting them at the top of Group A. With their momentum building, India will be eager to continue their strong performance and maintain their winning streak.

ALSO READ: India Playing 11 vs Namibia: Samson to partner Kishan; Bumrah set to play Namibia, on the other hand, had a tough start, suffering a loss to the Netherlands in their opening match. However, under the leadership of Gerhard Erasmus, they will be familiar with the conditions in New Delhi, having already played a game at this venue. To have any chance against India, Namibia will need to play with determination and take the fight to the powerful Indian side. With their backs against the wall, the Namibians will look to give their all and aim for an upset to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report Dew could be a significant factor in the upcoming match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The presence of moisture on the outfield has contributed to the chasing teams' success, with three of the last five games at this venue being won by the side that batted second. While spinners tend to dominate early in the innings, especially during the first half of the game, fast bowlers play a crucial role in restricting the opposition during the latter stages, particularly when defending a total. The conditions are expected to provide some challenges for the team defending, as they will need to adapt to the moisture and ensure they execute their plans effectively under the influence of dew. Teams will need to carefully assess the conditions before making their decisions on batting or bowling.