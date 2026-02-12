Associate Sponsors

T20 WC 2026: IND vs NAM pitch report and Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats

After facing some early challenges, the Men in Blue managed to recover and secure a win vs USA, putting them at the top of Group A.

India vs Namibia pitch report delhi T20 WC
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 1:15 PM IST
As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 progresses, India (IND) will face Namibia (NAM) in Match 18 of the tournament on Thursday, February 18, at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
 
India began their campaign with an exciting victory over the United States in Mumbai. After facing some early challenges, the Men in Blue managed to recover and secure a win, putting them at the top of Group A. With their momentum building, India will be eager to continue their strong performance and maintain their winning streak.
 
Namibia, on the other hand, had a tough start, suffering a loss to the Netherlands in their opening match. However, under the leadership of Gerhard Erasmus, they will be familiar with the conditions in New Delhi, having already played a game at this venue. To have any chance against India, Namibia will need to play with determination and take the fight to the powerful Indian side. With their backs against the wall, the Namibians will look to give their all and aim for an upset to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. 
 
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report
 
Dew could be a significant factor in the upcoming match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The presence of moisture on the outfield has contributed to the chasing teams' success, with three of the last five games at this venue being won by the side that batted second. While spinners tend to dominate early in the innings, especially during the first half of the game, fast bowlers play a crucial role in restricting the opposition during the latter stages, particularly when defending a total. 
 
The conditions are expected to provide some challenges for the team defending, as they will need to adapt to the moisture and ensure they execute their plans effectively under the influence of dew. Teams will need to carefully assess the conditions before making their decisions on batting or bowling.
 
T20 World Cup 2026 India vs Namibia: Head-to-head stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
 
India and Namibia will play their first match against each other at this venue (Arun Jaitley Stadium) on Thursday.
 
Most recent T20I match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
 
The most recent T20I match played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi was match 5 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Nepal and England. England, batting first, posted 184 for 7. In reply, Nepal reached 180 but eventually fell short by four runs.
 
Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi: Key T20I stats 
Arun Jaitley Stadium key T20I stats
Statistic Value
Total Matches 15
Matches Won Batting First 5
Matches Won Bowling First 10
Average 1st Innings Score 145
Average 2nd Innings Score 134
Highest Total Recorded 221/9 (20 overs) By IND vs BAN
Lowest Total Recorded 120/10 (19.3 overs) By SL vs RSA
Highest Score Chased 212/3 (19.1 overs) By RSA vs IND
Lowest Score Defended 96/7 (20 overs) By INDW vs PAKW
 
Topics :Cricket NewsICC T20 World CupIndia cricket team

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

