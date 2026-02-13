T20 WC 2026: Ben Curran replaces injured Brendan Taylor in Zimbabwe squad

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Group B updated points table: SL, ZIM, AUS rankings Zimbabwe have been forced into a squad change at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to injury. The Event Technical Committee approved Ben Curran as his replacement following confirmation of Taylor’s right hamstring issue, which he sustained during a group-stage match earlier this week.

Taylor ruled out after Oman match injury

Taylor, 40, had retired hurt after scoring 31 off 30 balls in Zimbabwe’s run chase against Oman on February 9. He appeared uncomfortable while running between the wickets and was taken off the field as a precaution. Captain Sikandar Raza confirmed at the toss ahead of the Australia game that the experienced batter would play no further part in the competition.

The injury adds to Taylor’s recent fitness concerns, with the veteran having retired hurt multiple times in recent T20 appearances. Since making his international debut in 2004, he has represented Zimbabwe in 36 Tests, 207 ODIs and 59 T20Is, making him one of the most experienced players in the squad Ben Curran named replacement Following Taylor’s withdrawal, the tournament’s Event Technical Committee cleared Ben Curran to join the Zimbabwe squad. As per ICC regulations, any mid-tournament replacement requires official approval before the new player can be added to the roster. Curran’s inclusion provides Zimbabwe with an additional batting option as they continue their campaign.