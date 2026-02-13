Henry expects fiery battle as New Zealand renew rivalry with South Africa

Calling contests against South Africa "fierce", New Zealand pacer Matt Henry on Friday said the long-standing rivalry between the two sides adds an extra dimension to their crucial T20 World Cup clash, which could potentially decide the group winner.

Both New Zealand and South Africa approach the Saturday's game unbeaten in Group D.

Matches between the Black Caps and the Proteas have often been tight, high-stakes affairs, and Henry acknowledged that history and sporting culture have played their part in shaping the rivalry.

"You always want to play the best sides. Growing up, whether it was rugby or cricket, New Zealand versus South Africa were always the games you wanted to be part of. There's that natural competitive edge between the two countries and nothing changes in a World Cup," Henry said at the pre-match press conference.

"It's a fierce competition and something we absolutely love being involved in." The Saturday's encounter could determine the group topper but Henry insisted that beyond the stakes, it's the quality of opposition that excites the New Zealand camp. "South Africa are strong in all areas. They've got power with the bat, variety with the ball and a lot of experience. When you come up against a side like that, you know you've got to be sharp in every facet of the game," he said. "In World Cups, every game carries weight. Each win builds confidence and momentum. For us, it's about doing our best tomorrow and not looking too far ahead," he said.

Henry also pointed out that familiarity between players due to franchise cricket has added a new dimension to the rivalry. "With franchise cricket around the world now, you get to know a lot of the players personally. There are cultural similarities between the two countries as well and we've always got on well off the field," he said. "But once you cross that line, it's a different story. It's a fierce contest and that's what makes it special." The pacer said adapting quickly to conditions will be key, regardless of which team has had more time at the venue. It was in the context of South Africa having played both their matches in Ahmedabad while the Black Caps arrive from Chennai.

"Being familiar with the ground is always nice, but it's a new surface. In T20 cricket, conditions can outweigh pre-set plans. It's about assessing quickly and adapting better than the opposition," he explained. Henry also underlined the importance of composure in high-pressure contests between evenly matched teams. "We've seen throughout this tournament how tight games have been. Even that double Super Over thriller the other day. That shows the margins are so small. In games like New Zealand versus South Africa, it often comes down to key moments and who handles them better," Henry said. With dew and toss potentially playing a role, Henry maintained that adaptability remains the side's biggest strength.