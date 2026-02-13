T20 WC 2026 Group B updated points table: SL, ZIM, AUS rankings
Zimbabwe, with their win over Australia on Friday, have jumped to the number two spot in the Group B points table
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The race for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification took an exciting turn on Friday, as Zimbabwe stunned Australia by 23 runs in match 19 to remain the only team in the group, along with Sri Lanka, to be unbeaten.
Co-hosts Sri Lanka still lead the Group B points table with four points in two games and a healthy net run rate of +3.125. Zimbabwe, with their thrilling win over Australia, have equalled Sri Lanka on points but are forced to stay in second spot due to an inferior net run rate.
Australia have slipped to the number three spot with two points from two games, while Ireland and Oman, with two losses in two matches, are at the bottom of the table and are one loss away from elimination.
|T20 World Cup 2026 Group B points table
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|SL
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+3.125
|2
|ZIM
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.984
|3
|AUS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.100
|4
|IRE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.175
|5
|OMAN
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4.306
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group B fixtures
|Match No.
|Date
|Venue
|Fixture
|Result / Status
|6
|02/08/26
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
|8
|02/09/26
|Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club
|Oman vs Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe won by 8 wkts
|14
|02/11/26
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|Australia vs Ireland
|Australia won by 67 runs
|16
|02/12/26
|Pallekele
|Sri Lanka vs Oman
|Sri Lanka won by 105 runs
|19
|02/13/26
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|Zimbabwe vs Australia
|Zimbabwe won by 23 runs
|22
|02/14/26
|Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club
|Ireland vs Oman
|Upcoming
|30
|02/16/26
|Pallekele
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Upcoming
|32
|02/17/26
|Pallekele
|Ireland vs Zimbabwe
|Upcoming
|38
|02/19/26
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|Upcoming
|40
|02/20/26
|Pallekele
|Australia vs Oman
|Upcoming
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:19 PM IST