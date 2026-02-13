Friday, February 13, 2026 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 WC 2026 Group B updated points table: SL, ZIM, AUS rankings

T20 WC 2026 Group B updated points table: SL, ZIM, AUS rankings

Zimbabwe, with their win over Australia on Friday, have jumped to the number two spot in the Group B points table

T20 World Cup 2026 Group B points table

T20 World Cup 2026 Group B points table

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The race for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification took an exciting turn on Friday, as Zimbabwe stunned Australia by 23 runs in match 19 to remain the only team in the group, along with Sri Lanka, to be unbeaten.
 
Co-hosts Sri Lanka still lead the Group B points table with four points in two games and a healthy net run rate of +3.125. Zimbabwe, with their thrilling win over Australia, have equalled Sri Lanka on points but are forced to stay in second spot due to an inferior net run rate. 
 
 
Australia have slipped to the number three spot with two points from two games, while Ireland and Oman, with two losses in two matches, are at the bottom of the table and are one loss away from elimination.
 
T20 World Cup 2026 Group B points table
Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 SL 2 2 0 0 4 +3.125
2 ZIM 2 2 0 0 4 +1.984
3 AUS 2 1 1 0 2 +1.100
4 IRE 2 0 2 0 0 -2.175
5 OMAN 2 0 2 0 0 -4.306

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group B fixtures

Match No. Date Venue Fixture Result / Status
6 02/08/26 Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium Sri Lanka vs Ireland Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
8 02/09/26 Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club Oman vs Zimbabwe Zimbabwe won by 8 wkts
14 02/11/26 Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium Australia vs Ireland Australia won by 67 runs
16 02/12/26 Pallekele Sri Lanka vs Oman Sri Lanka won by 105 runs
19 02/13/26 Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium Zimbabwe vs Australia Zimbabwe won by 23 runs
22 02/14/26 Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club Ireland vs Oman Upcoming
30 02/16/26 Pallekele Australia vs Sri Lanka Upcoming
32 02/17/26 Pallekele Ireland vs Zimbabwe Upcoming
38 02/19/26 Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Upcoming
40 02/20/26 Pallekele Australia vs Oman Upcoming
 

More From This Section

Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 pitch report

T20 WC 2026: CAN vs UAE pitch report and Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats

Australia vs Zimbabwe broadcast details

Australia vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 playing 11

T20 World Cup 2026: Canada vs UAE preview, toss time, live streaming

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 pitch report

T20 World Cup 2026: AUS vs ZIM pitch report and Colombo Stadium key stats

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 playing 11

T20 WC 2026: Australia vs Zimbabwe preview, toss time, live streaming

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Australia cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team T20 cricket Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today