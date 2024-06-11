T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI secretary Shah visits NFL headquarters in New York

Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah visited the National Football League (NFL) headquarters in New York in a move aimed at "fostering international sporting collaborations." BCCI secretary Shah is in the United States for the ongoing T20 World Cup.



"When the two biggest sporting leagues in the world unite!" the BCCI said in a tweet.



"BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr. @JayShah, visited the @NFL headquarters in New York to meet with Commissioner Mr. Roger Goodell and his distinguished team. This introductory meeting focused on sharing best practices, exchanging ideas, and elevating fan engagement and experiences."



The BCCI organises the the IPL that has become the world's second-richest sports league in terms of per match value, behind USA's National Football League.

Since its maiden season in 2008, the IPL and T20 cricket have grown exponentially. During the visit, Shah held productive discussions with Commissioner Goodell and his team.

Shah presented a customised helmet adorned with the BCCI logo and a Team India jersey to Commissioner Goodell.

In a gesture symbolizing the collaboration, Shah received a trademark NFL ball in return.

The exchange underscores the deepening relationship and shared vision between cricket and American Football, two of the world's most popular sports.

This interaction between the BCCI and the NFL paves the way for innovative ideas and opportunities, marking a significant milestone in the cross-cultural sporting dialogue between India and the United States.