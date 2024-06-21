Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 points table Group 1, 2; top batters and bowlers

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 key stats
Nicholas Pooran is the highest run-getter and Fazalhaq Farooqui is the highest wicket-taker in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 10:10 AM IST
The Super 8 round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is underway, with 8 teams divided into two groups, namely Group 1 and Group 2, of four each. 

India, Bangladesh, Australia and Afghanistan are part of Group 1 while South Africa, England, West Indies and the USA belong to Group 2. 

India are at the top of the Group 1 points table after a win against Afghanistan.

In Group 2, defending champions England are at the top of the team rankings after a win against West Indies. The Three Lions will lock horns with South Africa, who are at the second spot in Group 2 leaderboard, on June 21.

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Points Table
Group 1
Teams M W L NR PT NRR
India 1 1 0 0 2 2.35
Australia 1 1 0 0 2 1.824
Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 -1.824
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -2.35
Group 2
Teams M W L NR PT NRR
England 1 1 0 0 2 1.343
South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 0.9
United States of America 1 0 1 0 0 -0.9
West Indies 1 0 1 0 0 -1.343


Top 10 highest run-getter in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
N Pooran (WI) 2024-2024 5 5 0 200 98 40 141.84 0 1 0 14 14
AGS Gous (USA) 2024-2024 4 4 1 182 80* 60.66 146.77 0 2 0 17 9
TM Head (AUS) 2024-2024 5* 5 2 179 68 59.66 157.01 0 1 0 17 11
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 2024-2024 5 5 0 178 80 35.6 149.57 0 2 1 11 11
Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 2024-2024 5 5 0 160 70 32 120.3 0 1 1 18 4
MP Stoinis (AUS) 2024-2024 5* 3 1 156 67* 78 190.24 0 2 0 13 10
DA Warner (AUS) 2024-2024 5* 5 1 148 56 37 152.57 0 1 0 14 8
PD Salt (ENG) 2024-2024 5 4 1 147 87* 49 181.48 0 1 0 13 9
Aaron Jones (USA) 2024-2024 4 4 2 141 94* 70.5 151.61 0 1 1 6 13
B McMullen (SCOT) 2024-2024 4 3 1 140 61* 70 170.73 0 2 0 13 8

Bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024
Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5
Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 5 5 110 18.2 0 113 15 5/9 7.53 6.16 7.33 1 1
A Zampa (AUS) 5* 5 120 20 0 118 11 4/12 10.72 5.9 10.9 1 0
A Nortje (SA) 5 5 120 20 0 107 10 4/7 10.7 5.35 12 1 0
Arshdeep Singh (IND) 4 4 96 16 0 111 10 4/9 11.1 6.93 9.6 1 0
TA Boult (NZ) 4 4 96 16 2 59 9 3/16 6.55 3.68 10.66 0 0
Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN) 5* 5 96 16 2 81 9 4/7 9 5.06 10.66 1 0
AJ Hosein (WI) 5 5 114 19 1 97 9 5/11 10.77 5.1 12.66 0 1
AS Joseph (WI) 5 5 99 16.3 0 121 9 4/19 13.44 7.33 11 1 0
Rashid Khan (AFG) 5 5 120 20 0 125 9 4/17 13.88 6.25 13.33 1 0
JJ Bumrah (IND) 4 4 90 15 2 52 8 3/7 6.5 3.46 11.25 0 0



