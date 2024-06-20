Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST
LiveNew Update

Abhishek Singh
India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 6:18 PM IST
In their first match of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, India will take on Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. This will also be the first match in Group 1. 
While India has remained unbeaten, they have not been convincing in their victories at the group stage. Their main batter Virat Kohli has scored only five runs in the three innings. Afghanistan on the other hand have looked in great touch as they had comprehensive wins in their group stage matches except in the last game where they were beaten by co-hosts West Indies. 
India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
Afghanistan playing 11 probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
How to watch the live telecast of the India vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The India vs AFG live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, India vs AFG Live streaming
India vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
India vs Afghanistan Live Updates: What do captains do when they win toss in Antigua?

India vs Afghanistan Live Updates: Head-to-head between the two teams

India vs Afghanistan Live Updates: Recent meetings between the two teams

India vs Afghanistan Live Updates: What is the importance of this match?

India vs Afghanistan Live Updates: Welcome to the coverage

T20s at Venue Matches Toss Win - Bat Toss Win - Field
Since 2022 17 4 13
T20WC 2024 5 2 3

Head to Head - T20Is Matches Wins - AFG Wins - IND Super Over Wins
- AFG		 Super Over Wins
- IND		 No Result
Overall 8 0 6 0 2 1
Since 2021 6 0 4 0 2 1
In T20 World Cup 3 0 3 0 0 0

Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings
2024-01-17 Match Tied (IND win the super over) M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru IND - 212/4 (20.0) AFG - 212/6 (20.0)
2024-01-14 IND win by 6 wickets Holkar Stadium, Indore AFG - 172/10 (20.0) IND - 173/4 (15.4)
2024-01-11 IND win by 6 wickets Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, Mohali AFG - 158/5 (20.0) IND - 159/4 (17.3)
2023-10-07 No Result (IND win the better record in qualifying) Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou    
2022-09-08 IND win by 101 runs Dubai International Stadium, Dubai IND - 212/2 (20.0) AFG - 111/8 (20.0)

This match is very important in the sense that a loss here for either of the teams will get them in the problem. Thus, the two teams will look to make the most of this opportunity and put two points on the board. 
 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Afghanistan match in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News