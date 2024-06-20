Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024 AFG vs IND: Will Kohli and Indian fielders bounce back?

T20 World Cup 2024 AFG vs IND: Will Kohli and Indian fielders bounce back?

Virat, who has hit only five runs in the three innings so far in the T20 World Cup, has smashed 201 runs in four innings against the Afghans

India vs Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan
Abhishek Singh
Jun 20 2024
Virat Kohli has not had the kind of start he would have liked to have in what might be his last T20 World Cup in Indian colours. The legendary batter has failed to make it count in the three matches that India got a chance to bat in.

Against Afghanistan, he will get an opportunity to get back to form before the business end of the tournament. 

Indian Batters At The 2024 T20 World Cup
Player Inns Runs SR Ave
RR Pant 3 96 124.7 48
RG Sharma 3 68 123.6 34
SA Yadav 3 59 96.7 29.5
SR Dube 3 34 73.9 34
AR Patel 1 20 111.1 20
A Singh 1 9 69.2  
HH Pandya 1 7 58.3 7
M Siraj 1 7 100  
V Kohli 3 5 55.6 1.7
RA Jadeja 1 0 0 0
JJ Bumrah 1 0 0 0



Why is Kohli likely to return to form against Afghanistan?

Kohli, the master at work has the highest average and the best strike rate of any India batter to have hit 100 runs or more against Afghanistan in the T20Is.

Virat, who has hit only five runs in the three innings so far in the T20 World Cup, has smashed 201 runs in four innings against the Afghans. 

Indian Batters in T20I’s v Aghanistan
Player Inns Runs SR Ave
V Kohli 4 201 171.8 67
RG Sharma 5 196 163.3 65.33
SR Dube 3 124 159 124
YB Jaiswal 2 72 180 36
RR Pant 2 47 162.1 -
HH Pandya 1 35 269.2 -
SA Yadav 1 6 300 6
SV Samson 1 0 0 0

What about the fielding of the Indian team?

While Virat Kohli has surely not been in his best touch, the Indian fielding unit has also been very lacklustre, converting the fewest of the run-out opportunities. Their catching percentage is also below the likes of Scotland and Afghanistan. 

Run outs by team - 2024 T20WC
Team Run Outs Run Outs Missed Via Inaccurate throw
India 3 19
Namibia 2 14
South Africa 5 10
Sri Lanka 1 10
Australia 1 10
Pakistan 4 10
New Zealand 4 10
PNG 2 9
Afghanistan 6 8
Bangladesh 1 8

Much like Kohli, Indian fielders also have an opportunity to try and get themselves into the groove with the start of the business end of the tournament. 

Catching percentage by team - 2024 T20WC
Team Catches Drop Catch %
Oman 10 8 55.5
Nepal 10 5 66.6
Australia 23 9 71.8
Canada 11 4 73.3
Pakistan 20 7 74
PNG 9 3 75
India 17 5 77.2
Scotland 14 4 77.7
Afghanistan 16 4 80
New Zealand 20 5 80

Virat Kohli India cricket team ICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

