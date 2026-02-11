T20 World Cup 2026 draws biggest-ever opening-day viewership on JioHotstar

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: How Afghanistan can still book their place in the Super 8s? The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has begun with record-breaking viewership figures across digital and television platforms, as JioStar reported the biggest opening day ever for any ICC event on JioHotstar and the Star Sports network. Strong audience engagement, driven by India’s opening win and enhanced broadcast innovations, pushed overall consumption significantly higher compared to the previous edition.

Strong surge across digital and TV platforms

The tournament’s opening day registered a combined 14.7 billion minutes of consumption across digital and linear platforms, marking a sharp rise from the 2024 edition. Digital reach on JioHotstar climbed to more than 100 million viewers, reflecting a major jump in engagement. India’s first match of the tournament generated strong traction, with television ratings increasing notably, while digital viewership nearly doubled compared to the team’s opening fixture in the previous T20 World Cup.

Broadcast innovations boost fan engagement

JioStar’s multi-language presentation and technology-driven viewing options have played a key role in enhancing the fan experience. Coverage is being delivered by a large panel of experts across nine languages, while features such as MaxView on mobile devices and Indian Sign Language feeds aim to make the broadcast more accessible. The broadcaster said a mix of innovative presentation and competitive on-field action has helped sustain viewer interest from the first match onward.

ICC highlights growth and global reach

The ICC expressed satisfaction with the tournament’s strong early momentum, noting that the rise in viewership across both digital and television platforms reflects the scale of the sport’s popularity. Officials emphasised that the partnership with JioStar and other commercial stakeholders has helped deliver a wider global broadcast reach, while the impressive opening-day numbers underline the growing appetite for major ICC events.

Build-up campaigns and commercial backing

Pre-tournament promotions, including collaborative campaigns featuring Indian cricket stars, contributed to the early buzz around the event. JioStar’s coverage is supported by a wide range of commercial partners spanning multiple industries, reinforcing the tournament’s strong sponsorship ecosystem as it progresses through the group stage.