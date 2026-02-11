Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital: Tilak Varma before IND vs NAM tie

The cloud surrounding Abhishek Sharma cleared somewhat on the eve of India’s second T20 World Cup match on Wednesday, with middle-order batter Tilak Varma revealing that the opener has been discharged from hospital.

Abhishek was admitted after arriving in New Delhi, and Tilak said the team remains hopeful of his recovery ahead of the India vs Namibia game on Thursday.

“When we reached Delhi, he went to the hospital for an examination. I think he has been discharged today and he is doing well. We still have one more day before the match, so hopefully we will decide by tomorrow (February 12) depending on how he feels,” Tilak said at the pre-match press conference.

Bumrah set to play his first match of the 2026 T20 World Cup Tilak also indicated that Jasprit Bumrah is likely to play his first match of the tournament on Thursday, saying the pacer is fully fit. “Yes, he is absolutely fine now. He is doing better. As I said, we have one more day, so hopefully he will be back in the team. If he continues to feel better, the team will take the call and I think he will be back tomorrow for the second game,” Tilak said. On Tuesday, Bumrah began the practice session with spot bowling before gradually stepping up the intensity. He later bowled at full pace to India’s batters as the net session progressed.

Tilak Varma calls home World Cup ‘a dream’, admits pressure of expectations Tilak described playing a T20 World Cup at home as a “dream”, while acknowledging the added pressure that comes with representing India in familiar conditions. Responding to a question about the difference between seasoned World Cup winners in the squad and players featuring in the tournament for the first time, Tilak said the opportunity to play a global event in India is rare and special. “It’s a dream to play the World Cup in home conditions. Not every cricketer gets this moment,” he said.

The left-hander, who is among those experiencing his first World Cup, admitted that the excitement of performing in front of home crowds comes with heightened expectations. “The more you express, the more you enjoy, but at the same time there is pressure. In home conditions, everyone expects that we will win. You saw the support from the crowd in the last match,” he added. Tilak pointed out that while playing in India offers advantages such as familiarity with pitches and conditions, it also brings the weight of public expectation. However, he stressed that Indian players are accustomed to dealing with such pressure.