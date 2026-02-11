England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Overton gets Hetmyer; WI lose 3rd wicket

Jacks into the attack for ENG
Ball 1 - Will Jacks to Roston Chase, no run. A tossed-up delivery on middle, Chase drives it straight back to Jacks.
Ball 2 - Will Jacks to Roston Chase, FOUR. Shot! Flighted and drifts away, Chase makes room and lofts it inside out over wide mid-off. Not perfectly timed, but the ball still races away for a boundary.
Ball 3 - Will Jacks to Roston Chase, FOUR. Nicely done! A similar delivery, but this time Chase sweeps it over backward square leg. Two fielders in the region, but neither move as the ball reaches the boundary.
Ball 4 - Will Jacks to Roston Chase, FOUR. Just over mid-off. A dipping full toss on off, Chase backs away and lofts the drive, getting enough elevation to clear Brook for another four.
Ball 5 - Will Jacks to Roston Chase, 1 run. Drifting into leg, Chase stays back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a quick single.
Ball 6 - Will Jacks to Shimron Hetmyer, SIX. Massive over! Hetmyer goes after Jacks, smashing the ball for a huge six. Hetmyer is excellent against spin, and it didn’t take long for him to accelerate.