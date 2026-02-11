Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Overton gets Hetmyer; WI lose 3rd wicket
Live New Update

England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Overton gets Hetmyer; WI lose 3rd wicket

West Indies come into this game after a commanding win over Scotland, where Shimron Hetmyer's batting brilliance and Romario Shepherd's exceptional five-wicket haul stole the show.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
ENG vs WI t20 WC live score
ENG vs WI t20 WC live score

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 7:38 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

7:38 PM

England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: 3 runs from the over!

Adil into the attack for ENG!

Adil Rashid continues his spell with a tight over, conceding just 3 runs. He starts by getting Sherfane Rutherford to miss a googly on the first ball, followed by a couple of dot balls. Roston Chase nearly gets out when he edges a slower delivery, but the ball narrowly misses the stumps. Rashid maintains pressure with a straight delivery, forcing another leading edge from Chase.

Rutherford manages to push a low full toss to long-off for a single. Rashid's figures stand at 1-0-3-0 as he completes a successful over, with West Indies at 58-3 after 7 overs.

7:32 PM

England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Hetmyer departs!

Shimron Hetmyer departs as WI lose their 3rd wicket within the powerplay!



7:28 PM

England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Big over for WI!

Jacks into the attack for ENG

Ball 1 - Will Jacks to Roston Chase, no run. A tossed-up delivery on middle, Chase drives it straight back to Jacks.
Ball 2 - Will Jacks to Roston Chase, FOUR. Shot! Flighted and drifts away, Chase makes room and lofts it inside out over wide mid-off. Not perfectly timed, but the ball still races away for a boundary.
Ball 3 - Will Jacks to Roston Chase, FOUR. Nicely done! A similar delivery, but this time Chase sweeps it over backward square leg. Two fielders in the region, but neither move as the ball reaches the boundary.
Ball 4 - Will Jacks to Roston Chase, FOUR. Just over mid-off. A dipping full toss on off, Chase backs away and lofts the drive, getting enough elevation to clear Brook for another four.
Ball 5 - Will Jacks to Roston Chase, 1 run. Drifting into leg, Chase stays back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a quick single.
Ball 6 - Will Jacks to Shimron Hetmyer, SIX. Massive over! Hetmyer goes after Jacks, smashing the ball for a huge six. Hetmyer is excellent against spin, and it didn’t take long for him to accelerate.

7:26 PM

England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: 14 runs from the over!

Curran continues the attack for ENG

Ball 1 - Sam Curran to Shimron Hetmyer, no run. A 129.7 kph back of a length delivery around off, Hetmyer gets behind the line and defends.
Ball 2 - Sam Curran to Shimron Hetmyer, 2 runs. In the air but safe. Curran bowls the ultra-slow ball, Hetmyer waits but is early into the swipe. The miscue goes over mid-wicket and drops safely in no-man’s land for a couple.
Ball 3 - Sam Curran to Shimron Hetmyer, SIX. Hammered! Curran tries to repeat the slower ball, but Hetmyer was ready for it. He sits on his back knee and smokes the slog sweep over deep mid-wicket for a powerful six.
Ball 4 - Sam Curran to Shimron Hetmyer, FOUR. Hetmyer continues to find the boundary. A delivery strays down leg, and Hetmyer stays inside the line to glance it to the vacant fine-leg region for a well-placed four.
Ball 5 - Sam Curran to Shimron Hetmyer, 1 run. A 127.2 kph length ball outside off, Hetmyer tentatively prods and edges it to short fine. Chase calls for a quick single, and Hetmyer races across.
Ball 6 - Sam Curran to Roston Chase, 1 run. A 127.6 kph short of length delivery, Chase is rushed on the pull and gloves it backward of square for a single.

7:21 PM

England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: 9 runs off the over!

Archer continues the attack for ENG

Ball 1 - Jofra Archer to Roston Chase, no run. Short of length close to off, Chase hops and defends to point.
Ball 2 - Jofra Archer to Roston Chase, no run. Back of a length around off, Chase opens the bat face and angles it to backward point. Slip taken off.
Ball 3 - Jofra Archer to Roston Chase, FOUR. A lovely shot! Archer misses the length, serving a half-volley outside off. Chase strides forward and creams the drive through extra cover for a well-timed boundary.
Ball 4 - Jofra Archer to Roston Chase, no run. Very full delivery outside off, Chase fails to squeeze it out.
Ball 5 - Jofra Archer to Shimron Hetmyer, leg byes, 1 run. Angled in from back of a length, Hetmyer misses the help-along-pull and the ball thuds off the thigh pad, taking a single.
Ball 6 - Jofra Archer to Shimron Hetmyer, FOUR. A beautiful shot! Hetmyer off the mark with a boundary. Short and outside off, plenty of room for Hetmyer to play the upper cut. He clears the infield comfortably and does not bother running.

7:11 PM

England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Curran strikes this time!

Sam Curran dismisses the other opener Brandon King as he is caught behind by Salt with WI losing 2 quick wickets in the first two overs.

7:09 PM

England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Good start by Archer!

Archer begins the attack for ENG!

Ball 1 - Jofra Archer to Brandon King, wide down the leg side, King misses the glance. Umpire signals a wide.
Ball 2 - Jofra Archer to Brandon King, no run. Good length ball around off, King defends from the crease to mid-off.
Ball 3 - Jofra Archer to Brandon King, 1 run. Short and wide outside off, King reaches for it and toe-ends the cut to third man.
Ball 4 - Jofra Archer to Shai Hope, no run. Back of a length delivery, Hope knocks it softly in front of cover.
Ball 5 - Jofra Archer to Shai Hope, wide. Unleashes a bouncer but it’s too high, Hope ducks and allows it to sail over. Umpire signals another wide.
Ball 6 - Jofra Archer to Shai Hope, 5 wides. Archer bowls short, generating significant bounce but the ball flies well wide of the keeper and slips. No chance for Buttler or Overton.
 
Wicket! - Jofra Archer to Shai Hope: OUT! Caught by Tom Banton! A short delivery with extra bounce, Hope cracks the cut straight to cover-point, where Banton makes an easy catch. Hope departs for a duck! WI are now 8-1.

7:07 PM

England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Archer strikes!

Jofra Archer gets the breakthrough for England as he takes the wicket of Shai Hope in the 1st over

6:56 PM

England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: National anthems done!

With the national anthems over, it is time for the action to begin at the iconic Wankhede Stadium tonight.

6:41 PM

England vs West Indies LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 World Cup: Playing 11 for both sides!

West Indies Playing 11: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
 
England Playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

6:33 PM

England vs West Indies LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 World Cup: Harry Brook wins the toss!

England skipper Harry Brook has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.

6:22 PM

England vs West Indies LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 World Cup: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the toss now in Mumbai as the anticipation builds up for a tough clash.

6:11 PM

England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: WI coming in hot!

West Indies enter this match on the back of a dominant victory over Scotland, with Shimron Hetmyer shining with the bat and Romario Shepherd delivering a match-winning five-wicket haul. The Caribbean side will be eager to carry forward their all-round performance and keep their unbeaten run intact in the tournament.
 
With both teams determined to showcase their strength, this clash is set to be a thrilling and highly competitive encounter.

6:08 PM

England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: ENG aware of conditions!

England comes into this match after a thrilling, last-ball victory over Nepal at the same venue which will helpe them adapt better tonight. Although the win was closely contested, the team will be focused on delivering a more commanding performance today to maintain their solid start in Group C. Their goal will be to outplay the West Indies and extend their winning streak in this crucial showdown.

6:02 PM

England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup: Brook and co. looking to bag consecutive wins!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage fo the T20 World Cup encounter between England and West Indies in Mumbai. With both sides on one win each, they will be looking to end each other's unbeaten status tonight. Toss at 6:30 PM

Match 15 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will see England taking on the West Indies at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight. England skipper Harry Brook has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.  This clash is set to be a thrilling one as both teams look to extend their unbeaten runs in the tournament.
 
England enters the match fresh off a nail-biting win against Nepal, where they triumphed on the final ball. Despite the tense finish, the English side will be determined to put on a more dominant performance today and continue their strong start in Group C. They’ll be aiming to outplay the West Indies and keep their momentum going in this high-stakes encounter.
 
Meanwhile, the West Indies come into this game after a commanding win over Scotland, where Shimron Hetmyer’s batting brilliance and Romario Shepherd’s exceptional five-wicket haul stole the show. The Caribbean side will be keen to build on their all-round form and maintain their unbeaten record in the competition.
 
With both teams eager to assert their dominance, this contest promises to be an exciting and intense one. 
 
England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
 
West Indies Playing 11: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph 
England Playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :England cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamICC T20 World CupCricket News

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News