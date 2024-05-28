Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup: Buttler leaves English squad to be with wife for child birth

T20 World Cup: Buttler leaves English squad to be with wife for child birth

England leads the four-game series 1-0 after Buttler made 84 in a 23-run win at Edgbaston on Saturday. The fourth T20I is at The Oval on Thursday

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler. Photo credit: ICC media zone
AP Cardiff (Wales)
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

England captain Jos Buttler has left the squad and is set to miss the third T20 International against Pakistan on Tuesday to be with his wife for the birth of their third child.

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

If Buttler is absent for the match in Cardiff, vice-captain Moeen Ali will take the captaincy.

England leads the four-game series 1-0 after Buttler made 84 in a 23-run win at Edgbaston on Saturday. The fourth T20I is at The Oval on Thursday.

Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here

The series is preparation for the T20 World Cup, with England beginning its title defence against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.

Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here

Ben Duckett is likely to replace Buttler at the top of the order at Sophia Gardens.

 

Also Read

Check full squads of 20 teams participating in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team squad announced today

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

ICC T20 World Cup: CWI assures safety after tournament gets terror threat

T20 World Cup 2024: India full schedule, squad, IND-PAK match timings (IST)

T20 World Cup 2024: How wheelchair-bound Pant was hesitant to face people

T20 World Cup: Harbhajan wants Hardik to do well after challenging phase

T20 World Cup 2024: Rinku Singh says he will also be lifting the World Cup

T20 World Cup: Injured Jason Holder replaced by Obed McCoy in Windies squad

T20 World Cup 2024: Australia facing player shortage for Warm-up games

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Jos ButtlerEngland cricket teamICC T20 World CupT20 cricket

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story