Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS-W vs SL-W live time, playing 11, streaming





The defending champions will be hoping to start their campaign on a high, while Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will hope to get their first points in the competition after losing their opening clash against Pakistan by 31 runs on Thursday.

Australia, who will be clear favourites to win the match, will have the backing of a strong squad, with players like Healy, Perry, Mooney, and Gardner set to feature in the first match, while Sri Lanka will once again be heavily dependent on their skipper Chamari Athapaththu’s performance. The defending champions Australia will begin their title defence in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka in the Group A clash on Saturday, October 5, in Sharjah. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Playing 11:

Australia Women Playing 11 (probables): Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt

Sri Lanka Women Playing 11 (probables): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

In the seven T20 international matches between these two teams, the Aussies have emerged victorious one hundred per cent of the time.

Total Matches: 7

7 AUS-W Won: 7

7 SL-W Won: 0

0 No Result: 0

Australia-W and Sri Lanka-W full squads:

Australia-W squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Sri Lanka-W squad: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana. Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the Australia-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match take place?

The Australia-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match will take place on Saturday, October 5.

At what time will the Australia-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match live toss take place on October 5?

The live toss for the Australia-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match on October 5 will take place at 3 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between Australia-W and Sri Lanka-W in the T20 WC start on October 5?

The Australia-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match on October 5 will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match in India?

The live telecast for the Australia-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australia-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match in India?

The live streaming of the Australia-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.