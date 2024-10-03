ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Full schedule, format, live time, streaming

The 9th edition of ICC Women's T20 World Cup begins in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, October 3, 2024. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 was earlier scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, but keeping the ongoing civil unrest in the country, the ICC chose to shift the venue to the UAE for the safety of the players. However, Bangladesh will still be considered the host team for the tournament.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 format
In ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, the ICC has divided the 10 qualified teams into two groups of five teams each. Teams will play one match each against the four other teams from their group from October 3 to October 15, with the top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-final matches on October 17 and 18. The winners of these two semi-finals will then play each other in the final match on October 20.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Teams and fixtures
In Group B, hosts Bangladesh are grouped with the West Indies, England, Scotland, and South Africa.
Full fixtures of Group B
Group B Fixtures
Date
Match
Time
Venue
October 3, Thursday
Bangladesh vs Scotland
15:30:00
Sharjah
October 4, Friday
South Africa vs West Indies
15:30:00
Dubai
October 5, Saturday
Bangladesh vs England
15:30:00
Sharjah
October 6, Sunday
West Indies vs Scotland
19:30:00
Dubai
October 7, Monday
England vs South Africa
19:30:00
Sharjah
October 9, Wednesday
South Africa vs Scotland
15:30:00
Dubai
October 10, Thursday
Bangladesh vs West Indies
19:30:00
Sharjah
October 12, Saturday
Bangladesh vs South Africa
19:30:00
Dubai
October 13, Sunday
England vs Scotland
15:30:00
Sharjah
October 15, Tuesday
England vs West Indies
19:30:00
Dubai
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal and final full schedule and timings
The knockout stage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will feature the top two teams from Groups A and B after the group stage matches in the semi-finals, while the winners of those two semi-finals will then meet in the grand finaleon October 20, 2024.
Play-offs fixtures
Play-offs
Date
Teams
Match
Time
Venue
October 17, Thursday
TBD vs TBD
Semi-final 1
19:30:00
Dubai
October 18, Friday
TBD VS TBD
Semi-final 2
19:30:00
Sharjah
October 20, Sunday
TBD VS TBD
Final
19:30:00
Dubai
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup begin?
The 2024 Women’s T20 ICC World Cup will begin on Thursday October three with the match between Bangladesh and Scotland.
Where to watch the live telecast of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in India?
The live telecast of the 2024 Women's T20 ICC World Cup matches will be available on Start Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in India?
The live streaming of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup matches will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
When will India play their first match at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup?
India will start their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Friday October 4, 2024 in Dubai.