ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Full schedule, format, live time, streaming





ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 format The 9th edition of ICC Women's T20 World Cup begins in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, October 3, 2024. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 was earlier scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, but keeping the ongoing civil unrest in the country, the ICC chose to shift the venue to the UAE for the safety of the players. However, Bangladesh will still be considered the host team for the tournament.

In ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, the ICC has divided the 10 qualified teams into two groups of five teams each. Teams will play one match each against the four other teams from their group from October 3 to October 15, with the top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-final matches on October 17 and 18. The winners of these two semi-finals will then play each other in the final match on October 20. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

All 23 matches of the tournament will be played in Sharjah and Dubai.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Teams and fixtures

In Group A, the most successful team of the tournament and the defending champions, Australia, is placed alongside India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

Full fixtures of Group A



Group A Fixtures Date Match Time (IST) Venue October 3, Thursday Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 19:30:00 Sharjah October 4, Friday India vs New Zealand 19:30:00 Dubai October 5, Saturday Australia vs Sri Lanka 19:30:00 Sharjah October 8, Tuesday Australia vs New Zealand th19:30:00 Sharjah October 6, Sunday India vs Pakistan 15:30:00 Dubai October 9, Wednesday India vs Sri Lanka 19:30:00 Dubai October 11, Friday Australia vs Pakistan 19:30:00 Dubai October 12, Saturday New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 15:30:00 Sharjah October 13, Sunday India vs Australia 19:30:00 Sharjah October 14, Monday Pakistan vs New Zealand 19:30:00 Dubai

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Teams and fixtures

In Group B, hosts Bangladesh are grouped with the West Indies, England, Scotland, and South Africa.

Full fixtures of Group B



Group B Fixtures Date Match Time Venue October 3, Thursday Bangladesh vs Scotland 15:30:00 Sharjah October 4, Friday South Africa vs West Indies 15:30:00 Dubai October 5, Saturday Bangladesh vs England 15:30:00 Sharjah October 6, Sunday West Indies vs Scotland 19:30:00 Dubai October 7, Monday England vs South Africa 19:30:00 Sharjah October 9, Wednesday South Africa vs Scotland 15:30:00 Dubai October 10, Thursday Bangladesh vs West Indies 19:30:00 Sharjah October 12, Saturday Bangladesh vs South Africa 19:30:00 Dubai October 13, Sunday England vs Scotland 15:30:00 Sharjah October 15, Tuesday England vs West Indies 19:30:00 Dubai





ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal and final full schedule and timings

The knockout stage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will feature the top two teams from Groups A and B after the group stage matches in the semi-finals, while the winners of those two semi-finals will then meet in the grand finaleon October 20, 2024.

Play-offs fixtures



Play-offs Date Teams Match Time Venue October 17, Thursday TBD vs TBD Semi-final 1 19:30:00 Dubai October 18, Friday TBD VS TBD Semi-final 2 19:30:00 Sharjah October 20, Sunday TBD VS TBD Final 19:30:00 Dubai

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup begin?



The 2024 Women’s T20 ICC World Cup will begin on Thursday October three with the match between Bangladesh and Scotland.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in India?

The live telecast of the 2024 Women's T20 ICC World Cup matches will be available on Start Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in India?

The live streaming of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup matches will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

When will India play their first match at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

India will start their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Friday October 4, 2024 in Dubai.