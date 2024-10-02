Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia full schedule, live timings streaming





Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India full schedule The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is right around the corner, with the tournament opener set to take place on Friday, October 3, in Sharjah, UAE. The defending three-time champions, Australia, are ready to win the title for a record-extending fourth consecutive time and seventh overall. The 2024 edition will be the ninth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with Australia winning the trophy six times, while England and the West Indies have each won the title once.

The Aussie side will be led by experienced Alyssa Healy, with Tahlia McGrath as her deputy in their third straight title defence in the UAE. Australia’s dominance in the tournament is evident from the fact that, out of 44 matches played, they have won 35 matches with a winning percentage of 80.68 per cent. Australia’s closest rival in terms of winning percentage is England, who have won 28 of their 38 matches in the tournament with a winning percentage of 75 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Australia’s full fixture in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Date Match Time Venue October 5, Saturday Australia vs Sri Lanka 19:30:00 Sharjah October 8, Tuesday Australia vs New Zealand 19:30:00 Sharjah October 11, Friday Australia vs Pakistan 19:30:00 Dubai October 13, Sunday India vs Australia 19:30:00 Sharjah

Australia in group of death

Australia’s title defence will not be as easy as they might have hoped. They are drafted into Group A alongside India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

Australia's previous record at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup



Edition Result 2009 Semifinals 2010 Champions 2012 Champions 2014 Champions 2016 Runners-up 2020 Champions 2023 Champions

Australia squad for 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Live streaming and telecast details of Australia

When will Australia play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup?

Australia will play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka on Saturday, October 5.

Where to watch live telecast of Australia matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?

The live telecast of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of Australia will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Australia matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?

The live streaming of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of Australia will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.