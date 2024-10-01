WTC 2023-25 points table: India, NZ, SL rankings; top batters & bowlers

Rohit Sharma's Team India is on course to play their third consecutive ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. With 8 Test matches remaining in the WTC 2023-25 cycle, India is currently at the top of the team standings.

India's scenario for WTC 2025 final qualification



Before the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, India needed to win four of their remaining matches to qualify for the WTC 2025 final as one of the top two teams.

India’s remaining series/games in WTC 2023-25

With India poised to win the second Test against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma's men need to win three of their remaining eight Test matches in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

India vs New Zealand – 3 Matches (Home)

India vs Australia – 5 Matches (Away)

Wins required from 8 matches: 3

Australia's scenario for WTC 2025 final qualification

Australia, at 2nd spot on WTC points table, have seven matches to play in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. They need to win at least four of these fixtures. The five-match Test series between India and Australia will be crucial, especially as the Kangaroos have not won a series against India at home in the last two attempts. However, the current Australian team is well-balanced, making it a challenging contest for India this time.

Sri Lanka, too, have improved their home record with Sanath Jayasuriya as head coach. They defeated New Zealand at home and won a third Test against England away from home and are currently at the third spot.

Australia’s remaining series/games in WTC 2023-25

Australia vs India – 5 Matches (Home)

Australia vs Sri Lanka – 2 Matches (Away)

Wins required from 7 matches: 4

Sri Lanka's scenario for WTC 2025 final qualification

Sri Lanka, at the third spot at WTC points table, have made a strong case for the WTC 2025 final, thanks to Kamindu Mendis' impressive batting display. Their two away Tests against South Africa will be critical to their qualification hopes.

Sri Lanka’s remaining series/games in WTC 2023-25

Sri Lanka vs South Africa – 2 Matches (Away)

Sri Lanka vs Australia – 2 Matches (Home)

Wins required from 4 matches: 3

New Zealand's scenario for WTC 2025 final qualification

New Zealand's chances of qualifying for the WTC final were significantly hampered after losing both Test matches against Sri Lanka. They must now step up their game, winning all three matches against India and the subsequent three-match Test series against England at home.

New Zealand’s remaining series/games in WTC 2023-25

New Zealand vs India – 3 Matches (Away)

New Zealand vs England – 3 Matches (Home)

Wins required from 6 matches: 6

South Africa's scenario for WTC 2025 final qualification

With two home series ahead, South Africa could pose a significant challenge to Australia's qualification hopes for the WTC 2025 final. Their two-match Test series against Bangladesh will be especially important, as they need to win five out of their six remaining Test matches.

South Africa’s remaining series/games in WTC 2023-25

South Africa vs Bangladesh – 2 Matches (Away)

South Africa vs Sri Lanka – 2 Matches (Home)

South Africa vs Pakistan – 2 Matches (Home)

Wins required from 6 matches: 5

England's scenario for WTC 2025 final qualification



England’s remaining series/games in WTC 2023-25

- England vs Pakistan – 3 Matches (Away)

- England vs New Zealand – 3 Matches (Away)

Wins required from 6 matches: 6

Bangladesh's scenario for WTC 2025 final qualification

Bangladesh are effectively out of the race for the WTC 2025 final after losing two Test matches to India. They needed to win five of their six remaining matches, but now, with only four Tests left after a 2-0 defeat to India, their chances have dwindled.

Bangladesh’s remaining series/games in WTC 2023-25

Bangladesh vs India – 2 Matches (Away)

Bangladesh vs South Africa – 2 Matches (Home)

Bangladesh vs West Indies – 2 Matches (Away)

Wins required from 6 matches: 5

Pakistan's scenario for WTC 2025 final qualification

Given their current form, Pakistan will need a miracle to secure a place in the WTC 2025 final.

Pakistan’s remaining series/games in WTC 2023-25

Pakistan vs England – 3 Matches (Home)

Pakistan vs South Africa – 2 Matches (Away)

Pakistan vs West Indies – 2 Matches (Home)

Wins required from 7 matches: 7

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 team standings Rank team played won lost draw Points deducted Total points Percentage of points 1 India 10 7 2 1 2 86 71.67 2 Australia 12 8 3 1 10 90 62.5 3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 0 60 55.56 4 England 16 8 7 1 19 81 42.19 5 Bangladesh 7 3 4 0 3 33 39.29 6 South Africa 6 2 3 1 0 28 38.89 7 New Zealand 8 3 5 0 0 36 37.5 8 Pakistan 7 2 5 0 8 16 19.05 9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 0 20 18.52

Most runs in WTC 2023-25 cycle Player Span Matches Runs Highest score Average BF SR 100 50 Ducks 4s 6s JE Root (ENG) 2023-2024 16 1398 143 53.76 2223 62.88 5 6 - 135 8 YBK Jaiswal (IND) 2023-2024 11* 1166 214* 64.77 1653 70.53 3 6 1 131 31 BM Duckett (ENG) 2023-2024 16 1028 153 35.44 1221 84.19 1 5 - 136 4 Z Crawley (ENG) 2023-2024 13 984 189 42.78 1244 79.09 1 7 2 124 9 PHKD Mendis (SL) 2024-2024 7 943 182* 94.3 1407 67.02 5 3 - 97 19 UT Khawaja (AUS) 2023-2024 12 943 141 41 2338 40.33 1 5 2 106 4 DM de Silva (SL) 2023-2024 9 851 122 53.18 1341 63.46 3 6 1 96 12 OJ Pope (ENG) 2023-2024 13 835 196 34.79 1190 70.16 3 2 2 100 4 BA Stokes (ENG) 2023-2024 13 796 155 34.6 1224 65.03 1 6 1 73 22 KS Williamson (NZ) 2023-2024 8 757 133* 50.46 1482 51.07 4 2 1 85 5 MR Marsh (AUS) 2023-2024 10 750 118 46.87 1056 71.02 1 6 2 104 13 HC Brook (ENG) 2023-2024 11 740 109 38.94 969 76.36 1 6 - 79 6 SPD Smith (AUS) 2023-2024 12 738 110 35.14 1473 50.1 1 4 1 80 4