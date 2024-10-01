WTC 2023-25 points table: India, NZ, SL rankings; top batters & bowlers

Rohit Sharma's Team India is on course to play their third consecutive ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. With 8 Test matches remaining in the WTC 2023-25 cycle, India is currently at the top of the team standings.
India's scenario for WTC 2025 final qualification
Before the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, India needed to win four of their remaining matches to qualify for the WTC 2025 final as one of the top two teams.
With India poised to win the second Test against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma's men need to win three of their remaining eight Test matches in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.
India vs New Zealand – 3 Matches (Home)
India vs Australia – 5 Matches (Away)
Wins required from 8 matches: 3
Australia's scenario for WTC 2025 final qualification
Australia, at 2nd spot on WTC points table, have seven matches to play in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. They need to win at least four of these fixtures. The five-match Test series between India and Australia will be crucial, especially as the Kangaroos have not won a series against India at home in the last two attempts. However, the current Australian team is well-balanced, making it a challenging contest for India this time.
Sri Lanka, too, have improved their home record with Sanath Jayasuriya as head coach. They defeated New Zealand at home and won a third Test against England away from home and are currently at the third spot.
Sri Lanka's scenario for WTC 2025 final qualification
Sri Lanka, at the third spot at WTC points table, have made a strong case for the WTC 2025 final, thanks to Kamindu Mendis' impressive batting display. Their two away Tests against South Africa will be critical to their qualification hopes.
Sri Lanka’s remaining series/games in WTC 2023-25
Sri Lanka vs South Africa – 2 Matches (Away)
Sri Lanka vs Australia – 2 Matches (Home)
Wins required from 4 matches: 3
New Zealand's scenario for WTC 2025 final qualification
New Zealand's chances of qualifying for the WTC final were significantly hampered after losing both Test matches against Sri Lanka. They must now step up their game, winning all three matches against India and the subsequent three-match Test series against England at home.
New Zealand’s remaining series/games in WTC 2023-25
New Zealand vs India – 3 Matches (Away)
New Zealand vs England – 3 Matches (Home)
Wins required from 6 matches: 6
South Africa's scenario for WTC 2025 final qualification
With two home series ahead, South Africa could pose a significant challenge to Australia's qualification hopes for the WTC 2025 final. Their two-match Test series against Bangladesh will be especially important, as they need to win five out of their six remaining Test matches.
South Africa’s remaining series/games in WTC 2023-25
South Africa vs Bangladesh – 2 Matches (Away)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka – 2 Matches (Home)
South Africa vs Pakistan – 2 Matches (Home)
Wins required from 6 matches: 5
England's scenario for WTC 2025 final qualification
England’s remaining series/games in WTC 2023-25
- England vs Pakistan – 3 Matches (Away)
- England vs New Zealand – 3 Matches (Away)
Wins required from 6 matches: 6
Bangladesh's scenario for WTC 2025 final qualification
Bangladesh are effectively out of the race for the WTC 2025 final after losing two Test matches to India. They needed to win five of their six remaining matches, but now, with only four Tests left after a 2-0 defeat to India, their chances have dwindled.
Bangladesh’s remaining series/games in WTC 2023-25
Bangladesh vs India – 2 Matches (Away)
Bangladesh vs South Africa – 2 Matches (Home)
Bangladesh vs West Indies – 2 Matches (Away)
Wins required from 6 matches: 5
Pakistan's scenario for WTC 2025 final qualification
Given their current form, Pakistan will need a miracle to secure a place in the WTC 2025 final.
Pakistan’s remaining series/games in WTC 2023-25
Pakistan vs England – 3 Matches (Home)
Pakistan vs South Africa – 2 Matches (Away)
Pakistan vs West Indies – 2 Matches (Home)
Wins required from 7 matches: 7
WTC 2023-25 points table
ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 team standings
Rank
team
played
won
lost
draw
Points deducted
Total points
Percentage of points
1
India
10
7
2
1
2
86
71.67
2
Australia
12
8
3
1
10
90
62.5
3
Sri Lanka
9
5
4
0
0
60
55.56
4
England
16
8
7
1
19
81
42.19
5
Bangladesh
7
3
4
0
3
33
39.29
6
South Africa
6
2
3
1
0
28
38.89
7
New Zealand
8
3
5
0
0
36
37.5
8
Pakistan
7
2
5
0
8
16
19.05
9
West Indies
9
1
6
2
0
20
18.52
Most runs in WTC 2023-25 cycle
Player
Span
Matches
Runs
Highest score
Average
BF
SR
100
50
Ducks
4s
6s
JE Root (ENG)
2023-2024
16
1398
143
53.76
2223
62.88
5
6
-
135
8
YBK Jaiswal (IND)
2023-2024
11*
1166
214*
64.77
1653
70.53
3
6
1
131
31
BM Duckett (ENG)
2023-2024
16
1028
153
35.44
1221
84.19
1
5
-
136
4
Z Crawley (ENG)
2023-2024
13
984
189
42.78
1244
79.09
1
7
2
124
9
PHKD Mendis (SL)
2024-2024
7
943
182*
94.3
1407
67.02
5
3
-
97
19
UT Khawaja (AUS)
2023-2024
12
943
141
41
2338
40.33
1
5
2
106
4
DM de Silva (SL)
2023-2024
9
851
122
53.18
1341
63.46
3
6
1
96
12
OJ Pope (ENG)
2023-2024
13
835
196
34.79
1190
70.16
3
2
2
100
4
BA Stokes (ENG)
2023-2024
13
796
155
34.6
1224
65.03
1
6
1
73
22
KS Williamson (NZ)
2023-2024
8
757
133*
50.46
1482
51.07
4
2
1
85
5
MR Marsh (AUS)
2023-2024
10
750
118
46.87
1056
71.02
1
6
2
104
13
HC Brook (ENG)
2023-2024
11
740
109
38.94
969
76.36
1
6
-
79
6
SPD Smith (AUS)
2023-2024
12
738
110
35.14
1473
50.1
1
4
1
80
4
Most wickets in ICC World Test Championship 2023-25