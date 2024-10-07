Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-W vs SA-W playing 11, live time, streaming





Check England women vs South Africa women full scorecard and match updates here | ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 The England women’s cricket team and the South Africa women’s team, after winning their opening encounters against the Bangladesh women and West Indies women, respectively, will now take on each other in another mouth-watering Group B clash on Monday, October 7, at Sharjah. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp While England beat hosts Bangladesh in a low-scoring thriller to start their campaign with a win, South Africa dominantly beat West Indies to get off the mark. Both teams have one win from as many games, and a win on Monday will help them take one step closer to the knockout stage of the game.



England Women vs South Africa Women Playing 11:



England Women Playing 11 (probable): Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Sarah Glenn, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp



South Africa Women Playing 11 (probable): Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Seshnie Naidu, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi.



Check ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 points table

England Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head



England women lead the South African women by a huge margin in their head-to-head records in T20 internationals.

Total Matches: 24

24 ENG-W Won: 19

19 SA-W Won: 4

4 No Result: 1



England-W and South Africa-W full squads:



England-W squad: Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Bess Heath, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones



South Africa-W squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus

England Women vs South Africa Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match take place?



The England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match will take place on Monday, October 7.



At what time will the England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match live toss take place on October 7?



The live toss for the England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match on October 7 will take place at 7 PM IST.



At what time will the live match between England-W and South Africa-W in the T20 WC start on October 7?



The England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match on October 7 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.



Which TV channels will live telecast the England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match in India?



The live telecast for the England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.



How to watch the live streaming of the England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match in India?



The live streaming of the England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.