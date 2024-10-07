Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Icc Womens T20 World Cup / News / Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-W vs SA-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-W vs SA-W playing 11, live time, streaming

The winner of the England vs South Africa game will jump up to the top spot on the Group B points table

ENG-W vs SA-W
ENG-W vs SA-W
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 7:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The England women’s cricket team and the South Africa women’s team, after winning their opening encounters against the Bangladesh women and West Indies women, respectively, will now take on each other in another mouth-watering Group B clash on Monday, October 7, at Sharjah.

Check England women vs South Africa women full scorecard and match updates here | ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While England beat hosts Bangladesh in a low-scoring thriller to start their campaign with a win, South Africa dominantly beat West Indies to get off the mark. Both teams have one win from as many games, and a win on Monday will help them take one step closer to the knockout stage of the game.
 
England Women vs South Africa Women Playing 11:
 
England Women Playing 11 (probable): Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Sarah Glenn, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp
 
South Africa Women Playing 11 (probable): Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Seshnie Naidu, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi.

Check ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 points table
 

More From This Section

Smriti Mandhana says India was not focusing on NRR against Pakistan

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 points table: ENG, SA position in Group B

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana believes they fell 10 to 15 runs short

Arundhati Reddy says India will now focus on improving net run rate

Indian women barely scrape through vs Pakistan to keep semis hopes alive

England Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head
 
England women lead the South African women by a huge margin in their head-to-head records in T20 internationals.
  • Total Matches: 24
  • ENG-W Won: 19
  • SA-W Won: 4
  • No Result: 1
     
England-W and South Africa-W full squads:
 
England-W squad: Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Bess Heath, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones
 
South Africa-W squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus

England Women vs South Africa Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match take place?
 
The England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match will take place on Monday, October 7.
 
At what time will the England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match live toss take place on October 7?
 
The live toss for the England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match on October 7 will take place at 7 PM IST.
 
At what time will the live match between England-W and South Africa-W in the T20 WC start on October 7?
 
The England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match on October 7 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match in India?
 
The live telecast for the England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match in India?
 
The live streaming of the England-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

T20 World Cup 2024: Doughty South Africa eke out seven-run win over England

These are top two stocks recommended by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One

Share Market Today: RBI MPC meet, Q2 earnings, Middle East war, Oil, FIIs

Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Adani Wilmar, REC, Adani Total, Canara Bank

SBI Card, SDBL, BoB; top stocks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi for Oct 7

Topics :South Africa vs EnglandSouth Africa cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC Women's World T20

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story