ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 points table: ENG, SA position in Group B

In the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE, teams are already battling for spots in the semifinals. The ten teams have been split into two groups of five, with the top two from each group advancing to the knockout stage. Group B comprises England, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and tournament debutants Scotland.





By Saturday, Group B had seen three matches. England claimed the top spot in the points table with a 21-run win over Bangladesh, while Bangladesh dropped to third. South Africa, following their commanding 10-wicket victory over 2016 champions West Indies, now sit in second place. West Indies and Scotland currently hold the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bottom two teams will face off on Sunday, with both seeking a crucial two points to keep their semifinal hopes alive.



Group B points table



Women's T20 World Cup Points Table GROUP B Teams Matches Won Lost No result Points NRR England Women 1 1 0 0 2 1.05 South Africa Women 1 1 0 0 2 0.77 Bangladesh Women 2 1 1 0 2 -0.12 West Indies Women 1 0 1 0 0 -0.77 Scotland Women 1 0 1 0 0 -0.8



Group B top scorers



Bangladesh’s Sobhana Mostary, with her fighting 44-run knock against England on Saturday, has replaced South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt at the top of the batters' list in Group B.



Group B top scorers list



Group B top scorers Rank Player Team M R Average 1 S Mostary BAN 2 80 40 2 L Wolvarrdt RSA 1 59 59 3 T Brits RSA 1 57 57 4 S Bryce SCO 1 49 49 5 S Taylor WI 1 44 44

Group B top wicket-takers



Ritu Moni of Bangladesh continued her form on Saturday, picking two more wickets against England to climb to the top of the Group B bowlers' list.



Group B top wicket-takers list

