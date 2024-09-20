Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka announces their squad, Ranaweera included

Sri Lanka have had a prolific run over the last 18 months, securing series triumphs over England and South Africa for the first time ever in any format, apart from their historic Asia Cup win.

Chamari Athapaththu WPL 2024
Chamari Athapaththu will be part of WPL 2024. Photo: X
Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 3:42 PM IST
Sri Lanka on Friday recalled left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera in their 15-member squad to be led by inspirational skipper Chamari Athapaththu for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in UAE.

Ranaweera, with over 12 years of international experience, last featured for Sri Lanka during the 2024 Women's World Cup Qualifiers. The seasoned spinner is expected to thrive in the spin-friendly conditions of the UAE, adding depth to Sri Lanka's bowling attack.

They also had an unbeaten run in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024.

Sri Lanka open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at Sharjah on October 3.

Squad:

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunara

tne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana. Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana.


First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

