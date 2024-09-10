Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand full squad and schedule

Skipper Devine and batter Bates will be the only two players in the team who have been part of the New Zealand squad in all nine editions of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Sophie Devine
Sophie Devine
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 2:25 PM IST
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced their squad for the upcoming 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, starting Thursday, October 3, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The batting all-rounder Sophie Devine will lead the team with other experienced players like Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu.
 
Skipper Devine and batter Bates will be the only two players in the team who have been part of the New Zealand squad in all nine editions of the Women’s T20 World Cup. The two veterans will try to take their team to ultimate glory in 2024 after finishing as runners-up in the 2009 and 2010 editions.
 

Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, and Fran Jonas will lead the spin department for the Black Caps, while the pace department will be under Jess Kerr, Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, and Molly Penfold.

Australia squad for 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
 
New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer said after the announcement that the team is a perfect mixture of experience and youth, which will help them lift the trophy for the first time.
 
The Black Caps have been placed into Group A with defending champions Australia, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
New Zealand will play two warm-up matches against South Africa and England before starting their World Cup campaign against India on Friday, October 4.
 
New Zealand Squad for 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
 

Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
 
New Zealand Schedule for 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Match  Date  Time  Venue
New Zealand vs India 10/04/24 19:30 PM IST Dubai
New Zealand vs Australia 10/08/24 19:30 PM IST Sarjah
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 10/12/24 15:30 PM IST Sarjah
New Zealand vs Pakistan 10/14/24 19:30 PM IST Dubai

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

