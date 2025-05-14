ALSO READ: RCB's title hopes under threat as they resume their IPL 2025 campaign The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), that is, IPL 2025, has found itself in a precarious situation following a week’s suspension due to security measures, which extended the timeline of the tournament beyond what was initially planned. The new dates are now coinciding with the international cricket schedule, making cricket boards and all ten IPL franchises sceptical about how they can continue if their overseas players decide against returning to play the remainder of the season.

BCCI is ready to bend some rules, allowing teams some comfort. According to a report from Cricbuzz, the BCCI has informed all ten franchises that they can sign temporary replacement players for the rest of the season if they have vacant spots in the team. Usually, the BCCI allows franchises to sign replacement players only till match number 12 of the team, but since the current situation is something no one foresaw, the BCCI is ready to bend some rules, allowing teams some comfort.

Policy Adjusted to Reflect Unusual Circumstances

IPL Chief Operating Officer Hemang Amin explained that the player replacement policy was being reassessed due to a series of withdrawals linked to national commitments, personal reasons, and injuries. In a communication sent to all franchises on May 14, according to Cricbuzz, Amin clarified the board's position.

The BCCI clarified that while the existing regulations allow for replacements up to a team’s 12th league match in the case of injuries or illness, the current scenario demanded flexibility due to the tournament’s unusual extension.

Temporary Replacements Not Retainable in 2026

Amin further stated that any player approved as a temporary replacement from this point forward will not be eligible for retention ahead of the IPL 2026 Player Auction. Instead, such players will need to re-enter the auction pool. However, players who had already been approved as replacements before the suspension of the season will retain their eligibility for retention next year.

McGurk Out, Mustafizur In

One such recent change includes Mustafizur Rahman stepping in for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has withdrawn from the tournament due to personal reasons. The BCCI has confirmed this as an instance of a temporary replacement under the updated provision. More such changes are expected as teams navigate player availability in the final stages of the season.

Franchises Given Clarity

The email from the BCCI serves to give franchises clear operational leeway while also maintaining integrity for the 2026 auction process. Although the temporary rule change addresses immediate challenges, the board has confirmed it is a one-time provision and will not apply in future seasons.