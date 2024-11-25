Buttler to Rabada: Top five costliest overseas players in IPL 2025 auction

England's Jos Buttler is the most expensive overseas buy at the IPL 2025 mega auction as the Gujarat Titans roped him for a whopping Rs 15.75 Crore on day 1 of the auction.
On the second spot is New Zealand's Trent Boult who managed to fetch Rs 12.50 Crore and will noe play for the Mumbai Indians again.
Sold at the same amount of Rs 12.50 Crore each, are pacers Josh Hazlewood and Jofra Archer.
While Hazlewood will be earing the red and black shirt for RCB, Jofra Archer will return to his former side Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.
|Most expensive overseas players in IPL 2025 auction
|Player
|Auction Price (Rs)
|Year
|Team
|Jos Buttler
|15.75 crore
|2024
|Gujarat Titans
|Trent Boult
|12.50 Crore
|2024
|Mumbai Indians
|Josh Hazlewood
|12.50 Crore
|2024
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Jofra Archer
|12.50 Crore
|2024
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mitchell Starc
|11.75 Crore
|2024
|Delhi Capitals
|Phil Salt
|11.50 Crore
|2024
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Marcus Stoinis
|11.00 Crore
|2024
|Punjab Kings
|Kagiso Rabada
|10.75 Crore
|2024
|Gujarat Titans
Mitchell Starc (Rs 11.75 Crore to DC) It is fair to say that Starc failed to live up to his record breaking Rs 24.75 Crore price tag last year even though he went on to win the trophy with KKR. The same was visible when teams started bidding for the Aussie pacer as Delhi Capitals were able to get him at just Rs 11.75 Crore this time. Phil Salt (Rs 11.50 Crore to RCB) Former KKR opener is known for his aggressive displays in the powerplay and has been roped in by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru this time for Rs 11.50 Crore. His aggressive intent in the beginning of the innings will also mean that Virat Kohli won't have to take the onus on him to get RCb a fiery start all by himself. Marcus Stoinis (Rs 11 Crore to PBKS) Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has always been valued by franchises and this time he has been roped in by Punjab Kings at Rs 11 Crore. Stoinis played for the Lucknow Super Giants last season who decided to release him ahead of the auction. Kagiso Rabada (Rs 10.75 Crore to GT) South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has been bought by the Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 Crore this time. He played for the Punjab Kings last year who didn't retain any pacer ahead of the mega auction.