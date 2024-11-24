IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players sold and unsold in Jeddah

Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant smashed all records to become the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) went all in, securing him for an eye-watering Rs 27 crore during the IPL mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday.

Pant surpasses Iyer and Starc in dramatic bidding wars

Minutes before Pant’s record-breaking bid, Shreyas Iyer had briefly held the title of the league’s costliest player, going to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 26.75 crore. Iyer’s record itself had toppled Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who made his IPL return with a Rs 24.75 crore deal.

ALSO READ: PBKS' most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction Pant’s acquisition saw fierce competition as LSG locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and later Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Even Delhi Capitals (DC) attempted to retain Pant using their Right to Match (RTM) card, but they couldn’t keep pace with LSG’s staggering final bid.

LSG gets the complete package in Pant

With Pant in their ranks, LSG has not only secured an explosive top-order batter but also a reliable wicketkeeper and a strong captaincy candidate. Known for his big-stage performances and electrifying presence on the field, Pant brings a multifaceted skillset that can transform LSG’s fortunes.

Proven talent on the global stage

Pant’s credentials extend far beyond IPL boundaries. As an all-format player for India, he has delivered clutch performances in the toughest conditions, particularly in Test cricket. While his T20 International (T20I) numbers—1,209 runs in 76 matches at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of nearly 128—may not dazzle, his overall T20 stats tell a different story. With 5,022 runs in 202 matches at a strike rate of over 145, including two centuries and 25 fifties, Pant remains one of the most dangerous T20 players globally.

A legacy with Delhi Capitals

Full list of players sold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction Player Name Auction price IPL team Rishabh Pant Rs 27 crore Lucknow Super Giants Shreyas Iyer Rs 26.75 crore Punjab Kings Venkatesh Iyer Rs 23.75 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Arshdeep Singh Rs 18 crore Punjab Kings Kagiso Rabada Rs 10.75 crore Gujarat Titans Jos Buttler Rs 15.75 crore Gujarat Titans Mitchell Starc Rs 11.75 crore Delhi Capitals Mohammed Shami Rs 10 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad David Miller Rs 7.5 crore Lucknow Super Giants Yuzvendra Chahal Rs 18 crore Punjab Kings Mohammed Siraj Rs 12.25 crore Gujarat Titans Liam Livingstone Rs 8.75 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru KL Rahul Rs 14 crore Delhi Capitals Harry Brook Rs 6.25 crore Delhi Capitals Aiden Markram Rs 2 crore Lucknow Super Giants Devon Conway Rs 6.25 crore Chennai Super Kings Rahul Tripathi Rs 3.40 crore Chennai Super Kings Jake Fraser-McGurk Rs 9 crore Delhi Capitals Harshal Patel Rs 8 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Rachin Ravindra Rs 4 crore Chennai Super Kings R Ashwin Rs 9.75 crore Chennai Super Kings Marcus Stoinis Rs 11 crore Punjab Kings Mitchell Marsh Rs 3.40 crore Lucknow Super Giants Glenn Maxwell Rs 4.20 crore Punjab Kings Quinton de Kock Rs 3.60 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Phil Salt Rs 11.50 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ramanullah Gurbaz Rs 2 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Ishan Kishan Rs 11.25 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Jitesh Sharma Rs 11 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Josh Hazlewood Rs 12.50 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prasidh Krishna Rs 9.50 crore Gujarat Titans Avesh Khan Rs 9.75 crore Lucknow Super Giants Anrich Nortje Rs 6.5 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Jofra Archer Rs 12.5 crore Rajasthan Royals T Natarajan Rs 10.75 crore Delhi Capitals Trent Boult Rs 12.5 crore Mumbai Indians Maheesh Theekshana Rs 4.4 crore Rajasthan Royals Rahul Chahar Rs 3.2 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Adam Zampa Rs 2.4 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Khaleel Ahmed Rs 4.80 crore Chennai Super Kings Wanindu Hasaranga Rs 5.25 crore Rajasthan Royals Noor Ahmad Rs 10 crore Chennai Super Kings Atharva Taide (UC) Rs 30 Lakh Sunrisers Hyderabad Nehal Wadhera (UC) Rs 4.2 crore Punjab Kings Angrish Raghuvanshi Rs 3 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Karun Nair Rs 50 lakh Delhi Capitals Abhinav Manohar Rs 3.2 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Sameer Rizvi Rs 95 lakh Delhi Capitals Nishant Sandhu Rs 30 Lakh Gujarat Titans Harpreet Brar Rs 1.5 crore Punjab Kings Abdul Samad Rs 4.2 crore Lucknow Super Giants Naman Dhir Rs 5.25 crore Mumbai Indians Vijay Shankar Rs 1.2 crore Chennai Super Kings Mahipal Lomror Rs 1.7 crore Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 mega auction remaining purse IPL teams Remaining purse Chennai Super Kings Rs 16.8 CR Delhi Capitals Rs 21.25 CR Gujarat Titans Rs 20.75 CR Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 15.15 CR Lucknow Super Giants Rs 19.35 CR Mumbai Indians Rs 32.50 CR Punjab Kings Rs 32.55 CR Rajasthan Royals Rs 18.85 CR Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 39.25 CR Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 10.15 CR PBKS secures Chahal after fierce battle Pant has been synonymous with Delhi Capitals (DC) since his IPL debut in 2016. Over seven seasons, he scored 3,284 runs in 110 matches at an impressive average of 35.31, including a century and 18 fifties. Appointed DC captain in 2021, Pant led the team to the playoffs that year, further cementing his status as a leader.

Indian spin maestro Yuzvendra Chahal became one of the standout acquisitions in the ongoing IPL mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday. Punjab Kings (PBKS) splurged a whopping Rs 18 crore to secure Chahal, following a heated bidding war that saw strong competition from Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Chahal's stellar T20 and IPL record

Chahal’s credentials as a top-tier bowler made him a hot pick at the auction. He holds the record for most wickets by an Indian in T20 Internationals (T20Is), with 96 scalps in 80 matches at an average of 25.09, including his career-best 6/25. In overall T20 cricket, Chahal has an impressive 354 wickets in 305 matches.

RCB legacy and current IPL dominance

A cornerstone of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) bowling attack from 2014 to 2021, Chahal remains their leading wicket-taker, having claimed 139 wickets in 113 matches at an average of 22.03. Post-RCB, he joined Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2022, where he led the team to two playoff appearances in three seasons.

Purple Cap winner and IPL’s leading wicket-taker