IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players sold and unsold in Jeddah

Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant smashed all records to become the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) went all in, securing him for an eye-watering Rs 27 crore during the IPL mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday.
Pant surpasses Iyer and Starc in dramatic bidding wars
Minutes before Pant’s record-breaking bid, Shreyas Iyer had briefly held the title of the league’s costliest player, going to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 26.75 crore. Iyer’s record itself had toppled Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who made his IPL return with a Rs 24.75 crore deal.
Pant’s acquisition saw fierce competition as LSG locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and later Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Even Delhi Capitals (DC) attempted to retain Pant using their Right to Match (RTM) card, but they couldn’t keep pace with LSG’s staggering final bid.
LSG gets the complete package in Pant
More From This Section
With Pant in their ranks, LSG has not only secured an explosive top-order batter but also a reliable wicketkeeper and a strong captaincy candidate. Known for his big-stage performances and electrifying presence on the field, Pant brings a multifaceted skillset that can transform LSG’s fortunes.
Proven talent on the global stage
Pant’s credentials extend far beyond IPL boundaries. As an all-format player for India, he has delivered clutch performances in the toughest conditions, particularly in Test cricket. While his T20 International (T20I) numbers—1,209 runs in 76 matches at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of nearly 128—may not dazzle, his overall T20 stats tell a different story. With 5,022 runs in 202 matches at a strike rate of over 145, including two centuries and 25 fifties, Pant remains one of the most dangerous T20 players globally.
A legacy with Delhi Capitals
Pant has been synonymous with Delhi Capitals (DC) since his IPL debut in 2016. Over seven seasons, he scored 3,284 runs in 110 matches at an impressive average of 35.31, including a century and 18 fifties. Appointed DC captain in 2021, Pant led the team to the playoffs that year, further cementing his status as a leader.
|Full list of players sold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction
|Player Name
|Auction price
|IPL team
|Rishabh Pant
|Rs 27 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Shreyas Iyer
|Rs 26.75 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Rs 23.75 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Arshdeep Singh
|Rs 18 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Kagiso Rabada
|Rs 10.75 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|Jos Buttler
|Rs 15.75 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|Mitchell Starc
|Rs 11.75 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Mohammed Shami
|Rs 10 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|David Miller
|Rs 7.5 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rs 18 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Mohammed Siraj
|Rs 12.25 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|Liam Livingstone
|Rs 8.75 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|KL Rahul
|Rs 14 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Harry Brook
|Rs 6.25 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Aiden Markram
|Rs 2 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Devon Conway
|Rs 6.25 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rahul Tripathi
|Rs 3.40 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|Rs 9 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Harshal Patel
|Rs 8 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rachin Ravindra
|Rs 4 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|R Ashwin
|Rs 9.75 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Marcus Stoinis
|Rs 11 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Mitchell Marsh
|Rs 3.40 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Glenn Maxwell
|Rs 4.20 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Quinton de Kock
|Rs 3.60 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Phil Salt
|Rs 11.50 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Ramanullah Gurbaz
|Rs 2 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Ishan Kishan
|Rs 11.25 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Jitesh Sharma
|Rs 11 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Josh Hazlewood
|Rs 12.50 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Prasidh Krishna
|Rs 9.50 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|Avesh Khan
|Rs 9.75 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Anrich Nortje
|Rs 6.5 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Jofra Archer
|Rs 12.5 crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|T Natarajan
|Rs 10.75 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Trent Boult
|Rs 12.5 crore
|Mumbai Indians
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Rs 4.4 crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Rahul Chahar
|Rs 3.2 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Adam Zampa
|Rs 2.4 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Rs 4.80 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Rs 5.25 crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Noor Ahmad
|Rs 10 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Atharva Taide (UC)
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Nehal Wadhera (UC)
|Rs 4.2 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Angrish Raghuvanshi
|Rs 3 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Karun Nair
|Rs 50 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|Abhinav Manohar
|Rs 3.2 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Sameer Rizvi
|Rs 95 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|Nishant Sandhu
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Gujarat Titans
|Harpreet Brar
|Rs 1.5 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Abdul Samad
|Rs 4.2 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Naman Dhir
|Rs 5.25 crore
|Mumbai Indians
|Vijay Shankar
|Rs 1.2 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mahipal Lomror
|Rs 1.7 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|IPL 2025 mega auction remaining purse
|IPL teams
|Remaining purse
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 16.8 CR
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 21.25 CR
|Gujarat Titans
|Rs 20.75 CR
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rs 15.15 CR
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 19.35 CR
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 32.50 CR
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 32.55 CR
|Rajasthan Royals
|Rs 18.85 CR
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 39.25 CR
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rs 10.15 CR
PBKS secures Chahal after fierce battle
Indian spin maestro Yuzvendra Chahal became one of the standout acquisitions in the ongoing IPL mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday. Punjab Kings (PBKS) splurged a whopping Rs 18 crore to secure Chahal, following a heated bidding war that saw strong competition from Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Chahal's stellar T20 and IPL record
Chahal’s credentials as a top-tier bowler made him a hot pick at the auction. He holds the record for most wickets by an Indian in T20 Internationals (T20Is), with 96 scalps in 80 matches at an average of 25.09, including his career-best 6/25. In overall T20 cricket, Chahal has an impressive 354 wickets in 305 matches.
RCB legacy and current IPL dominance
A cornerstone of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) bowling attack from 2014 to 2021, Chahal remains their leading wicket-taker, having claimed 139 wickets in 113 matches at an average of 22.03. Post-RCB, he joined Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2022, where he led the team to two playoff appearances in three seasons.
Purple Cap winner and IPL’s leading wicket-taker
Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, with 205 wickets in 160 matches at an average of 22.44 and a best of 5/44. His standout season came in 2022, where he claimed the Purple Cap with 27 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 19.51, including match-winning figures of 5/40.
|Full list of unsold players in IPL 2025 mega auction Day 1
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Base Price
|Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
|1
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Rs 2 crore
|Capped
|2
|David Warner
|Rs 2 crore
|Capped
|3
|Jonny Bairstow
|Rs 2 crore
|Capped
|4
|Waqar Salamkheil
|Rs 75 lakh
|Capped
|5
|Yash Dhull
|Rs 30 lakh
|Uncapped
|6
|Anmolpreet Singh
|Rs 30 lakh
|Uncapped
|7
|Utkarsh Singh
|Rs 30 lakh
|Uncapped