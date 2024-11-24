CSK's most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

The return of R Ashwin to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came as a biggest news for CSK fans ahead of IPL 2025. Ashwin, who started his IPL career as teenager grommed by iconic skipper MS Dhoni, return to the Chennai-based franchise after serving for Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Chennai bagged Ashwin for Rs 9.75 crore.

Chennai Super Kings also bought opener Devon Conway and his New Zealand teammate Rachin Ravindra back. Conway's new IPL salary will be Rs 6.25 crore while Rachin would get Rs 4 crore at IPL 2025. Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad emerged as the costliest player for CSK in IPL 2025 mega auction as the five-time champions bagged the youngster for Rs 10 crore.