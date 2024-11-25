IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on RCB's Rs 30 crore remaining purse on Day 2

Business Standard

IPL 2025 mega auction is expected to begin at 3:30 PM IST today. It is going to be an accelerated auction as the franchisees won't get much time for discussion.

On Day 2 of IPL 2025 mega auction, all the eyes will be on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who enters the auction with a highest remaining purse on Monday in Jeddah. RCB bought just 9 players on Day 1 and didn't go big on marquee players bidding process. It seems RCB want to strengthen their bowling department, with the remaining purse on Day 2. IPL 2025 mega auction is expected to begin at 3:30 PM IST. It is going to be an accelerated auction as the franchisees won't get much time for discussion.
 

Remaining purse of all 10 teams and available slot 

IPL teams Remaining purse Total players Overseas players
Chennai Super Kings Rs 15.60 CR 12 4
Delhi Capitals Rs 13.80 CR 13 4
Gujarat Titans Rs 17.50 CR 14 3
Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 10.05 CR 13 5
Lucknow Super Giants Rs 14.85 CR 12 4
Mumbai Indians Rs 26.10 CR 9 1
Punjab Kings Rs 22.50 CR 12 2
Rajasthan Royals Rs 17.35 CR 11 4
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 30.65 CR 9 3
Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 5.15 CR 13 4 
 

Full list of players sold in IPL 2025 mega auction

 
 
Player Name Auction price IPL team
Rishabh Pant Rs 27 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Shreyas Iyer Rs 26.75 crore Punjab Kings
Venkatesh Iyer Rs 23.75 crore Kolkata Knight Riders
Arshdeep Singh Rs 18 crore Punjab Kings
Kagiso Rabada Rs 10.75 crore Gujarat Titans
Jos Buttler Rs 15.75 crore Gujarat Titans
Mitchell Starc Rs 11.75 crore Delhi Capitals
Mohammed Shami Rs 10 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Miller Rs 7.5 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Yuzvendra Chahal Rs 18 crore Punjab Kings
Mohammed Siraj Rs 12.25 crore Gujarat Titans
Liam Livingstone Rs 8.75 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru
KL Rahul Rs 14 crore Delhi Capitals
Harry Brook Rs 6.25 crore Delhi Capitals
Aiden Markram Rs 2 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Devon Conway Rs 6.25 crore Chennai Super Kings
Rahul Tripathi Rs 3.40 crore Chennai Super Kings
Jake Fraser-McGurk Rs 9 crore Delhi Capitals
Harshal Patel Rs 8 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rachin Ravindra Rs 4 crore Chennai Super Kings
R Ashwin Rs 9.75 crore Chennai Super Kings
Marcus Stoinis Rs 11 crore Punjab Kings
Mitchell Marsh Rs 3.40 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Glenn Maxwell Rs 4.20 crore Punjab Kings
Quinton de Kock Rs 3.60 crore Kolkata Knight Riders
Phil Salt Rs 11.50 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ramanullah Gurbaz Rs 2 crore Kolkata Knight Riders
Ishan Kishan Rs 11.25 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Jitesh Sharma Rs 11 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Josh Hazlewood Rs 12.50 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Prasidh Krishna Rs 9.50 crore Gujarat Titans
Avesh Khan Rs 9.75 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Anrich Nortje Rs 6.5 crore Kolkata Knight Riders
Jofra Archer Rs 12.5 crore Rajasthan Royals
T Natarajan Rs 10.75 crore Delhi Capitals
Trent Boult Rs 12.5 crore Mumbai Indians
Maheesh Theekshana Rs 4.4 crore Rajasthan Royals
Rahul Chahar Rs 3.2 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Adam Zampa Rs 2.4 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Khaleel Ahmed Rs 4.80 crore Chennai Super Kings
Wanindu Hasaranga Rs 5.25 crore Rajasthan Royals
Noor Ahmad Rs 10 crore Chennai Super Kings
Atharva Taide (UC) Rs 30 Lakh Sunrisers Hyderabad
Nehal Wadhera (UC) Rs 4.2 crore Punjab Kings
Angrish Raghuvanshi Rs 3 crore Kolkata Knight Riders
Karun Nair Rs 50 lakh Delhi Capitals
Abhinav Manohar Rs 3.2 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sameer Rizvi Rs 95 lakh Delhi Capitals
Nishant Sandhu Rs 30 Lakh Gujarat Titans
Harpreet Brar Rs 1.5 crore Punjab Kings
Abdul Samad Rs 4.2 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Naman Dhir Rs 5.25 crore Mumbai Indians
Vijay Shankar Rs 1.2 crore Chennai Super Kings
Mahipal Lomror Rs 1.7 crore Gujarat Titans
Ashutosh Sharma Rs 3.8 crore Delhi Capitals
Kumar Kushagra Rs 65 lakh Gujarat Titans
Robin Minz Rs 65 lakh Mumbai Indians
Anuj Rawat Rs 30 Lakh Gujarat Titans
Vishnu Vinod Rs 95 lakh Punjab Kings
Rasikh Dhar Rs 6 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Akash Madhwal Rs 1.2 crore Rajasthan Royals
Mohit Sharma Rs 2.2 crore Delhi Capitals
Vyshak Vijay Kumar Rs 1.8 crore Punjab Kings
Vaibhav Arora Rs 1.8 crore Kolkata Knight Riders
Yash Thakur Rs 1.6 crore Punjab Kings
Simarjeet Singh Rs 1.5 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Suyush Sharma Rs 2.6 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Karn Sharma Rs 50 lakh Mumbai Indians
Mayank Markande Rs 30 Lakh Kolkata Knight Rider
Kumar Kartikeya Singh Rs 30 Lakh Rajasthan Royals
Manav Suthar Rs 30 lakh Gujarat Titans
  
 
 
  Here's how much all 10 IPL team spend on uncapped players on Day 1
 
  Mumbai Indians snap up Robin Minz
 
Robin Minz, a young player from Jharkhand with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, became the centre of a bidding tussle between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians. It was MI who eventually secured the youngster for Rs 65 lakh. Minz, with just two first-class games and one T20 under his belt, is a promising prospect with immense potential to grow in the franchise system.
 
Kumar Kushagra heads to Gujarat Titans after a bidding battle
 
The 20-year-old Kumar Kushagra also stirred a bidding war. CSK opened the proceedings, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) showing interest, but Gujarat Titans (GT) clinched the deal at Rs 65 lakh. Kushagra, who has scored 146 runs in 16 T20 matches at an average of 11.23 and a strike rate of over 112, will look to improve under the Titans' robust coaching setup.
 
Gujarat Titans rope in Anuj Rawat for Rs 30 lakh
 
Anuj Rawat’s journey to Gujarat Titans was a straightforward affair. With no other team showing interest, GT snapped up the young wicketkeeper-batter for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. Rawat, a seasoned T20 player with 1,078 runs in 64 matches at an average of 23.95 and a strike rate of over 117, brings experience and depth to Gujarat’s middle order. Having previously played for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rawat will aim to prove his worth in the Titans' camp.
 
Lucknow Super Giants secure Aryan Juyal
 
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made a quiet yet impactful move by picking up Aryan Juyal at his base price of Rs 30 lakh. The 23-year-old, known for his consistency, has scored 299 runs in 15 T20 matches at an impressive average of 33.22, with a strike rate over 121 and two half-centuries. His ability to anchor the innings makes him a valuable addition to LSG's lineup.
 
Punjab Kings win the battle for Vishnu Vinod
 
The 30-year-old Vishnu Vinod sparked a bidding war on Day 1. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened the bidding, with MI joining in briefly. However, it was Punjab Kings (PBKS) who walked away with the experienced player for Rs 95 lakh. Vinod’s versatility as a middle-order batter will add depth to Punjab’s batting lineup.
 

IPL 2025 mega auction live telecast on November 25

 
Star Sports networks will live telecast IPL 2025 Mega Auction in India. Star Sports select 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD among other will live telecast the auctions with English Commentary
 

IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming today

 
Jio Cinema will live stream IPL 2025 mega auction in multiple languages.
 
Stay tuned for IPL 2025 mega auction live updates and full list of players sold and unsold here...
IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2025 mega auction Day 2 action. A total of 72 players were sold on Day 1 of IPL 2025 mega auction, with Rishabh Pant emerging as the most expensive player in the history of Indian Premier League.
