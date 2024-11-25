IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on RCB's Rs 30 crore remaining purse on Day 2
IPL 2025 mega auction is expected to begin at 3:30 PM IST today. It is going to be an accelerated auction as the franchisees won't get much time for discussion.
On Day 2 of IPL 2025 mega auction, all the eyes will be on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who enters the auction with a highest remaining purse on Monday in Jeddah. RCB bought just 9 players on Day 1 and didn't go big on marquee players bidding process. It seems RCB want to strengthen their bowling department, with the remaining purse on Day 2. IPL 2025 mega auction is expected to begin at 3:30 PM IST. It is going to be an accelerated auction as the franchisees won't get much time for discussion.
Remaining purse of all 10 teams and available slot
|IPL 2025 mega auction remaining purse
|IPL teams
|Remaining purse
|Total players
|Overseas players
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 15.60 CR
|12
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 13.80 CR
|13
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|Rs 17.50 CR
|14
|3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rs 10.05 CR
|13
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 14.85 CR
|12
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 26.10 CR
|9
|1
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 22.50 CR
|12
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|Rs 17.35 CR
|11
|4
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 30.65 CR
|9
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rs 5.15 CR
|13
|4
Full list of players sold in IPL 2025 mega auction
|Full list of players sold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction
|Player Name
|Auction price
|IPL team
|Rishabh Pant
|Rs 27 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Shreyas Iyer
|Rs 26.75 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Rs 23.75 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Arshdeep Singh
|Rs 18 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Kagiso Rabada
|Rs 10.75 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|Jos Buttler
|Rs 15.75 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|Mitchell Starc
|Rs 11.75 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Mohammed Shami
|Rs 10 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|David Miller
|Rs 7.5 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rs 18 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Mohammed Siraj
|Rs 12.25 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|Liam Livingstone
|Rs 8.75 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|KL Rahul
|Rs 14 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Harry Brook
|Rs 6.25 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Aiden Markram
|Rs 2 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Devon Conway
|Rs 6.25 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rahul Tripathi
|Rs 3.40 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|Rs 9 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Harshal Patel
|Rs 8 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rachin Ravindra
|Rs 4 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|R Ashwin
|Rs 9.75 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Marcus Stoinis
|Rs 11 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Mitchell Marsh
|Rs 3.40 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Glenn Maxwell
|Rs 4.20 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Quinton de Kock
|Rs 3.60 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Phil Salt
|Rs 11.50 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Ramanullah Gurbaz
|Rs 2 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Ishan Kishan
|Rs 11.25 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Jitesh Sharma
|Rs 11 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Josh Hazlewood
|Rs 12.50 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Prasidh Krishna
|Rs 9.50 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|Avesh Khan
|Rs 9.75 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Anrich Nortje
|Rs 6.5 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Jofra Archer
|Rs 12.5 crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|T Natarajan
|Rs 10.75 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Trent Boult
|Rs 12.5 crore
|Mumbai Indians
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Rs 4.4 crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Rahul Chahar
|Rs 3.2 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Adam Zampa
|Rs 2.4 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Rs 4.80 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Rs 5.25 crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Noor Ahmad
|Rs 10 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Atharva Taide (UC)
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Nehal Wadhera (UC)
|Rs 4.2 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Angrish Raghuvanshi
|Rs 3 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Karun Nair
|Rs 50 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|Abhinav Manohar
|Rs 3.2 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Sameer Rizvi
|Rs 95 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|Nishant Sandhu
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Gujarat Titans
|Harpreet Brar
|Rs 1.5 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Abdul Samad
|Rs 4.2 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Naman Dhir
|Rs 5.25 crore
|Mumbai Indians
|Vijay Shankar
|Rs 1.2 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mahipal Lomror
|Rs 1.7 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|Ashutosh Sharma
|Rs 3.8 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Kumar Kushagra
|Rs 65 lakh
|Gujarat Titans
|Robin Minz
|Rs 65 lakh
|Mumbai Indians
|Anuj Rawat
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Gujarat Titans
|Vishnu Vinod
|Rs 95 lakh
|Punjab Kings
|Rasikh Dhar
|Rs 6 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Akash Madhwal
|Rs 1.2 crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mohit Sharma
|Rs 2.2 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Vyshak Vijay Kumar
|Rs 1.8 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Vaibhav Arora
|Rs 1.8 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Yash Thakur
|Rs 1.6 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Simarjeet Singh
|Rs 1.5 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Suyush Sharma
|Rs 2.6 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Karn Sharma
|Rs 50 lakh
|Mumbai Indians
|Mayank Markande
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Kolkata Knight Rider
|Kumar Kartikeya Singh
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Rajasthan Royals
|Manav Suthar
|Rs 30 lakh
|Gujarat Titans
Here's how much all 10 IPL team spend on uncapped players on Day 1
Mumbai Indians snap up Robin Minz
Robin Minz, a young player from Jharkhand with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, became the centre of a bidding tussle between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians. It was MI who eventually secured the youngster for Rs 65 lakh. Minz, with just two first-class games and one T20 under his belt, is a promising prospect with immense potential to grow in the franchise system.
Kumar Kushagra heads to Gujarat Titans after a bidding battle
The 20-year-old Kumar Kushagra also stirred a bidding war. CSK opened the proceedings, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) showing interest, but Gujarat Titans (GT) clinched the deal at Rs 65 lakh. Kushagra, who has scored 146 runs in 16 T20 matches at an average of 11.23 and a strike rate of over 112, will look to improve under the Titans' robust coaching setup.
Gujarat Titans rope in Anuj Rawat for Rs 30 lakh
Anuj Rawat’s journey to Gujarat Titans was a straightforward affair. With no other team showing interest, GT snapped up the young wicketkeeper-batter for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. Rawat, a seasoned T20 player with 1,078 runs in 64 matches at an average of 23.95 and a strike rate of over 117, brings experience and depth to Gujarat’s middle order. Having previously played for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rawat will aim to prove his worth in the Titans' camp.
Lucknow Super Giants secure Aryan Juyal
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made a quiet yet impactful move by picking up Aryan Juyal at his base price of Rs 30 lakh. The 23-year-old, known for his consistency, has scored 299 runs in 15 T20 matches at an impressive average of 33.22, with a strike rate over 121 and two half-centuries. His ability to anchor the innings makes him a valuable addition to LSG's lineup.
Punjab Kings win the battle for Vishnu Vinod
The 30-year-old Vishnu Vinod sparked a bidding war on Day 1. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened the bidding, with MI joining in briefly. However, it was Punjab Kings (PBKS) who walked away with the experienced player for Rs 95 lakh. Vinod’s versatility as a middle-order batter will add depth to Punjab’s batting lineup.
IPL 2025 mega auction live telecast on November 25
Star Sports networks will live telecast IPL 2025 Mega Auction in India. Star Sports select 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD among other will live telecast the auctions with English Commentary
IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming today
Jio Cinema will live stream IPL 2025 mega auction in multiple languages.
Stay tuned for IPL 2025 mega auction live updates and full list of players sold and unsold here...
12:39 PM
IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2025 mega auction Day 2 action. A total of 72 players were sold on Day 1 of IPL 2025 mega auction, with Rishabh Pant emerging as the most expensive player in the history of Indian Premier League.
