CSK vs KKR Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Cricket Score: Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium tonight. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to bowl first tonight.

IPL 2025 Points Table | IPL 2025 Match Schedule CSK find themselves in a tough spot after a promising start to the season. Following a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their opener, the five-time champions have lost four consecutive matches. All of these defeats have come while chasing, exposing a vulnerability in their approach when batting second.

On the other hand, KKR have had a mixed bag of results. With two wins and three losses from five games, their campaign has been inconsistent, but the team has shown good balance and depth in their squad. Like CSK, they will be eager to bounce back and return to winning ways in this mid-season clash.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: How has MS Dhoni fared against each IPL team as captain? With both sides looking to reset their momentum, the showdown at Chepauk promises to be a high-stakes encounter.

IPL 2025: CSK vs KKR Playing 11

CSK playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed KKR playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane will take place at 7 PM IST today.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast CSK vs KKR match with English commentary

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:

The live streaming for the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.