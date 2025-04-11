CSK vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane wins the toss, elects to field first
CSK vs KKR LIVE SCORE: MS Dhoni will lead CSK tonight in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad who has been ruled out due to injury
CSK vs KKR Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Cricket Score: Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium tonight. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to bowl first tonight.
CSK find themselves in a tough spot after a promising start to the season. Following a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their opener, the five-time champions have lost four consecutive matches. All of these defeats have come while chasing, exposing a vulnerability in their approach when batting second. IPL 2025 Points Table | IPL 2025 Match Schedule
On the other hand, KKR have had a mixed bag of results. With two wins and three losses from five games, their campaign has been inconsistent, but the team has shown good balance and depth in their squad. Like CSK, they will be eager to bounce back and return to winning ways in this mid-season clash.
With both sides looking to reset their momentum, the showdown at Chepauk promises to be a high-stakes encounter.
IPL 2025: CSK vs KKR Playing 11
CSK playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed
KKR playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane will take place at 7 PM IST today.
7:09 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!
7:01 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Ajinkya Rahane wins the toss!
KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and has elected to bowl first against hosts CSK in Chepauk.
6:45 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss at Chepauk as MS Dhoni will come down o take fans down memory lane again.
6:34 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: H2H stats!
CSK vs KKR H2H overall stats:
Total matches played: 30
CSK won: 19
KKR won: 10
N/R: 1
6:21 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: KKR looking for inspiration!
After another disappointing defeat against LSG last time around, KKR and Ajinkya Rahane would be looking for some players to step up and win them games now as the season progresses on. Can Rahane inspire his side to victory against CSk side who are searching for form at the moment?
6:09 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Thala to lead again!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between CSK and KKR. MS Dhoni will be leading the Chennai side at home due to the unavailability of Ruturaj Gaikwad due to injury as the Yellow Army hopes that Thala will find a way for CSK to get back to winnings ways tonight. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 6:07 PM IST