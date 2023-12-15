Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 auction: Players Gujarat Titans would eye to build complete squad

IPL 2024 auction: Players Gujarat Titans would eye to build complete squad

Gujarat Titans, going into the IPL 2024 auction will have the highest amount of money in their purse (Rs 38 crore) and they will be in search of Hardik Pandya's replacement

Gerlad Coetzee and Azamatullah Omarzai. Photo: PTI
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Hardik Pandya, the leader who took the Gujarat Titans to two finals in their first two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will not be with them for the third season as he was picked by the Mumbai Indians. The Titans would therefore be searching for his replacement in the IPL 2024 auction on December 19, 2023.

The Titans have Rs 38 crore in their purse and they are in search of eight players, two of whom could be overseas.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Players that Gujarat Will Go for in the Auction

Gerald Coetzee

Since they have let go of Hardik Pandya, who could also bowl, they would target South African Gerald Coetzee as he could be an impact player with the ball.

Rachin Ravindra

They would also go for Rachin Ravindra to replace Hardik the batter and also add an extra spinner to the ranks. More importantly, Rachin likes the Ahmedabad ground anyway.

They have the money to buy both of them and hence are more likely to get them as well.

Pat Cummins

The Titans are also in search of a leader. If they are not comfortable with Gill and want someone as cushion, they could go for Pat Cummins as well.

Among the Indian stars, Gujarat will be in search of fast bowlers and solid wicketkeeper reserves. They would need someone to pair up alongside Shami and Coetzee and in that regard, the likes of Harshal Patel, Chetan Sakariya, and Shardul Thakur might interest the Titans as pacers and Urvil Patel and Ricky Bhui as wicket-keeper options.

Retained Players

David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma.

Best Probable Playing 11 if they get what they want in IPL 2024 auction

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Shami, Sai Kishore, Chetan Sakariya

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

End of an era: Rohit's legacy overshadows his disdainful exit as MI captain

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain

IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer returns to KKR captaincy, Rana named his deputy

FEMA violation: HC upholds reduction in penalty on Rajasthan Royals owners

IPL becomes a decacorn with valuation of $10.7 bn, MI most valuable team

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shubman GillGujarat TitansHardik PandyaIPL auctionIndian Premier LeagueBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story