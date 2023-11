Ahead of IPL 2024 players' auction, Lucknow Super Giants have strengthened their batting line-up by trading pacer Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals and, in return, got Devdutt Padikkal's services.



Both Lucknow and Rajasthan confirmed the news by welcoming the players on their respective X handles.





Check latest news on IPL 2024 BCCI has set November 26 as the deadline to release the retained players' list names. Till November 26, the franchisees are also allowed to trade players between them.

Lucknow Super Giants bought Avesh Khan for Rs 10 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, while Rajasthan's Padikkal has a salary purse of Rs 7.75 crore. Both players were retained by their respective IPL teams in the 2023 season.

Avesh Khan IPL stats