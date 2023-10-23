Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RR hand Bond dual role of assistant coach and fast-bowling coach

RR hand Bond dual role of assistant coach and fast-bowling coach

The 48-year-old is set to join the franchise for the 2024 edition of the IPL and will be integrating into the coaching staff during the upcoming months

Press Trust of India Jaipur
One of the standout modern-day fast bowlers, Bond has, in the past, served as the bowling coach for his national team between 2012 to 2015 where he helped them reach the final of the 2015 World Cup | Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Relieved of his duties at Mumbai Indians, former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond was on Monday handed the dual role of assistant coach and fast-bowling coach by IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

The 48-year-old is set to join the franchise for the 2024 edition of the IPL and will be integrating into the coaching staff during the upcoming months.

One of the standout modern-day fast bowlers, Bond has, in the past, served as the bowling coach for his national team between 2012 to 2015 where he helped them reach the final of the 2015 World Cup.

He was then employed by the Mumbai franchise in the IPL in 2015, contributing significantly to their success of winning four titles in nine seasons.

Under his guidance, several fast bowlers, including renowned names like Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult transformed into T20 specialists.

He will be reuniting with the latter at the Royals, along with potentially working on improving the current core of fast bowlers which includes Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, KM Asif and Kuldip Yadav.

Welcoming the New Zealand veteran to the franchise, Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara said, "Shane is one of the greatest fast bowlers of modern-day cricket, and brings with himself a wealth of experience and knowledge having mentored some of the best in the business.

"He has served in the IPL and in India for a number of years and is well versed with the processes involved within the franchise ecosystem. He is someone who has a keen eye for helping the best become even better."

Meanwhile, Bond expressed his first thoughts after signing with the Royals.

"It's a forward thinking franchise who are determined to do well and I'm excited about being part of their vision. The bowling group is a great mix of youth and experience, and it will be awesome to work alongside them," said Bond.

Topics :Rajasthan RoyalsCricketIPLsports

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

